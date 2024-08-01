The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh responds after fan questions his silence on Karen Nyamu’s 'new man'

Lynet Okumu

Samidoh responds to fan pressing him on Karen Nyamu's 'new man'

Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.
Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

Mugithi singer Samidoh recently took to social media to showcase his cooking skills, but ended up in a heated exchange with a fan.

Recommended articles

The musician, known for his hit songs and vibrant social media presence, was preparing a traditional dish called 'folded ears' when he was criticiSed by a netizen.

In a video posted on TikTok, Samidoh was seen peeling potatoes, frying them, and then mixing them with ugali flour to create the meal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Samidoh
Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Samidoh turned up to celebrate daughter's birthday & graduation in the U.S.

He captioned the video, “Kama wewe ni cool kid hii najua hujui!! Leo wacheni niwachanue vile tunaunda hii delicacy known as Folding ears,” which translates to a playful invitation for fans to learn how to make the dish.

However, the post took a turn when a fan with the handle @becky commented that while Samidoh was busy cooking, his baby mama Karen Nyamu, was reportedly involved with a new man.

This comment seemed to irk Samidoh, who responded sharply: “Why do you want to.... 'feel bad ' because of something that does not concern you?”

ADVERTISEMENT

File image of Samidoh with Karen Nyamu
File image of Samidoh with Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Samidoh after attending daughter's event

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh had previously been seen as a power couple, especially after Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, moved to the United States with their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

However Nyamu, has recently been linked to a new man and this development has been a topic of interest for many, especially after she confirmed that she and Samidoh have separated.

This announcement came after a fan asked about their current relationship status, revealing that their relationship had ended.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

In recent times, Samidoh has been sharing glimpses of his personal life on social media, including family moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife, Edday Nderitu, has also been active on social media, posting photos that suggest their relationship remains strong despite the physical distance.

Edday Nderitu and Samidoh
Edday Nderitu and Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

During Samidoh’s recent trip to the U.S., where he visited his children, Edday shared a photo of them together, reinforcing their commitment to each other.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Samidoh responds after fan questions his silence on Karen Nyamu’s 'new man'

Samidoh responds after fan questions his silence on Karen Nyamu’s 'new man'

Wahu beams with pride as daughter Tumiso turns 18

Wahu beams with pride as daughter Tumiso turns 18

Size 8 announces end of 11-year marriage, sparking confusion about recent posts

Size 8 announces end of 11-year marriage, sparking confusion about recent posts

7 Vybz Kartel hits Kenyans are playing after his release

7 Vybz Kartel hits Kenyans are playing after his release

I was offered Sh10M to support Gen Z protests but I refused - KRG The Don

I was offered Sh10M to support Gen Z protests but I refused - KRG The Don

Nyaboke Moraa Biography: Education, TV shows, children & baby daddies

Nyaboke Moraa Biography: Education, TV shows, children & baby daddies

Celebrities who've lost loved ones in 2024

Celebrities who've lost loved ones in 2024

Mercy Mawia: Radio host bravely battled blood condition & endured risky pregnancy

Mercy Mawia: Radio host bravely battled blood condition & endured risky pregnancy

Burial details for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter Marrie

Burial details for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter Marrie

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patrick Quarcoo retires after 24 years of service

Radio Africa staff give final salute to founder Patrick Quarcoo as he retires [Photos]

A past image of Saldido International Records label CEO Willy Paul and his former signee Telani 'Queen P'

Queen P no more! Willy Paul's ex-signee spills the beans on their split

The new Crime & Investigations Editor at Citizen TV Franklin Wallah

Franklin Wallah: From salesperson to Citizen TV's Crime & Investigations Editor

Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K

Seeking peace: Mulamwah & wife Ruth K unmask hidden struggles with Carol Sonie