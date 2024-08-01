Samidoh responds after fan questions his silence on Karen Nyamu’s 'new man'

The musician, known for his hit songs and vibrant social media presence, was preparing a traditional dish called 'folded ears' when he was criticiSed by a netizen.

Samidoh responds to fan questioning his silence about Karen Nyamu's new man

In a video posted on TikTok, Samidoh was seen peeling potatoes, frying them, and then mixing them with ugali flour to create the meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He captioned the video, “Kama wewe ni cool kid hii najua hujui!! Leo wacheni niwachanue vile tunaunda hii delicacy known as Folding ears,” which translates to a playful invitation for fans to learn how to make the dish.

However, the post took a turn when a fan with the handle @becky commented that while Samidoh was busy cooking, his baby mama Karen Nyamu, was reportedly involved with a new man.

This comment seemed to irk Samidoh, who responded sharply: “Why do you want to.... 'feel bad ' because of something that does not concern you?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh’s relationship

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh had previously been seen as a power couple, especially after Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, moved to the United States with their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

However Nyamu, has recently been linked to a new man and this development has been a topic of interest for many, especially after she confirmed that she and Samidoh have separated.

This announcement came after a fan asked about their current relationship status, revealing that their relationship had ended.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu

In recent times, Samidoh has been sharing glimpses of his personal life on social media, including family moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife, Edday Nderitu, has also been active on social media, posting photos that suggest their relationship remains strong despite the physical distance.

Pulse Live Kenya