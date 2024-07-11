Would you divorce & return as side chick? Bernice Saroni's revenge message stirs debate

Bernice Saroni, also known as Mamake Boyz, has shared a unique piece of advice for women who have separated from their husbands.

The Kenyan promoter, who resides in the U.S. has been a supportive friend to Edday Nderitu, Samidoh's 'goat wife.'

Bernice's bold strategy for first wives

Bernice is known for her frequent online discussions about relationships, which attract numerous comments from women sharing their experiences.

Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya

Her latest piece of advice is directed at 'goat wives.' In this context, 'goat wife' refers to a man's first wife.

The cousin to Mugithi singer Samidoh on July 10, advised first wives to seek revenge surprisingly.

She suggested that they should first sign the divorce papers, ensuring peace, and then return as a side chick after the man has remarried.

"Goat wife... sign the divorce paper, peace is paramount, then come back. The best revenge is being a side chick to your ex-husband, then the game becomes a draw," she told her followers.

Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya

Bernice Saroni's journey to the U.S.

Bernice's life story adds depth to her advice. She moved to the U.S. in November 2018 with her four children after facing marital issues.

She emphasised that her husband supported this move, as it was considered best for their children.

Divorce is a tough experience, and Bernice in a past interview, shared the emotional impact it had on her and her children.

Pulse Live Kenya

The separation was a significant adjustment for her kids, who were used to seeing their parents together. This transition also took a toll on Bernice's mental health.

The move to the U.S. was also a major change for her children. Bernice has highlighted how crucial it was to have her husband's support during this difficult time.

Community reactions

Bernice's advice to 'goat wives' and her journey has resonated with many women.

Her candidness about her own experiences has encouraged others to share their stories, creating a supportive online community.

Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya