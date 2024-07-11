The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Would you divorce & return as side chick? Bernice Saroni's revenge message stirs debate

Lynet Okumu

Bernice Saroni moved to the U.S. in November 2018 with her four children after facing marital issues.

Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni
Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni
  • Bernice Saroni, also known as Mamake Boyz, moved to the U.S. in 2018 after facing marital issues.
  • She advised 'goat wives' to sign divorce papers, ensure peace, and then return as a side chick after the man has remarried.
  • While her advice resonated with many women, some disagreed, stating they would never return to an ex.

Recommended articles

Bernice Saroni, also known as Mamake Boyz, has shared a unique piece of advice for women who have separated from their husbands.

The Kenyan promoter, who resides in the U.S. has been a supportive friend to Edday Nderitu, Samidoh's 'goat wife.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernice is known for her frequent online discussions about relationships, which attract numerous comments from women sharing their experiences.

Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni
Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bernice Saroni finally shares truth about divorce from hubby & relationship with Samidoh

Her latest piece of advice is directed at 'goat wives.' In this context, 'goat wife' refers to a man's first wife.

The cousin to Mugithi singer Samidoh on July 10, advised first wives to seek revenge surprisingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

She suggested that they should first sign the divorce papers, ensuring peace, and then return as a side chick after the man has remarried.

"Goat wife... sign the divorce paper, peace is paramount, then come back. The best revenge is being a side chick to your ex-husband, then the game becomes a draw," she told her followers.

Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni
Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Bernice Saroni in heartfelt birthday message

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernice's life story adds depth to her advice. She moved to the U.S. in November 2018 with her four children after facing marital issues.

She emphasised that her husband supported this move, as it was considered best for their children.

Divorce is a tough experience, and Bernice in a past interview, shared the emotional impact it had on her and her children.

Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni
Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I would be dead & my daughter in rehab – Edday Nderitu reveals, praises Bernice

ADVERTISEMENT

The separation was a significant adjustment for her kids, who were used to seeing their parents together. This transition also took a toll on Bernice's mental health.

The move to the U.S. was also a major change for her children. Bernice has highlighted how crucial it was to have her husband's support during this difficult time.

Bernice's advice to 'goat wives' and her journey has resonated with many women.

Her candidness about her own experiences has encouraged others to share their stories, creating a supportive online community.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni
Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Kenyan U.S.-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya

However, a section of fans disagreed with her, stating that they would never return to an ex once they had walked away, no matter the circumstances.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Would you divorce & return as side chick? Bernice Saroni's revenge message stirs debate

Would you divorce & return as side chick? Bernice Saroni's revenge message stirs debate

JCC announces final memorial & burial dates for Bishop Allan Kiuna

JCC announces final memorial & burial dates for Bishop Allan Kiuna

Abel Mutua explains Phil Director's accident that sent him straight to surgery

Abel Mutua explains Phil Director's accident that sent him straight to surgery

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

Nicah the Queen reacts after Ofweneke introduces wife on live TV

Nicah the Queen reacts after Ofweneke introduces wife on live TV

Mr Tee's 'Digi' tops list of 15 most streamed Kenyan songs globally

Mr Tee's 'Digi' tops list of 15 most streamed Kenyan songs globally

Hakuwa na rent, so I took him in - Diana Marua drops another bombshell from her past

Hakuwa na rent, so I took him in - Diana Marua drops another bombshell from her past

Vanessa & Jeremy's emotional tributes to father Bishop Allan Kiuna

Vanessa & Jeremy's emotional tributes to father Bishop Allan Kiuna

Allan Kiuna Biography: Banking job, children, assets & Sh460 million cancer treatment

Allan Kiuna Biography: Banking job, children, assets & Sh460 million cancer treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi traces maize-selling school girl amid Kennedy Onyango's burial plans

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz