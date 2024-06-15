How Samidoh turned up to celebrate daughter's birthday & graduation in the U.S. [Photos]

Renowned Mugithi star Samidoh recently celebrated a significant milestone in his daughter's life as she graduated from grade eight in the U.S.

The singer, known for his soulful music, shared his excitement and pride on social media, marking the special occasion with heartfelt messages and memorable photos.

Family celebrations

Samidoh, his wife Edday Nderitu, and their family friend Bernice Saroni all gathered to celebrate the young girl's achievement.

The family looked radiant and joyful as they commemorated this important day. Samidoh sported a stylish tuxedo, his daughter shone in a white dress, and Edday complemented the family’s elegance in a stunning black dress.

Samidoh's message to daughter

Expressing his emotions, Samidoh took to social media to share a deeply personal message to his daughter.

Reflecting on their shared journey, he recalled how she was born shortly after he exited his teenage years, describing it as a confusing time when he struggled with the challenges of young fatherhood.

"My daughter, child of my youth, you were born shortly after I exited my teenage years. It was a very confusing time for me. I didn't know whether to go back to school, to feed you, or to fend for myself," Samidoh wrote.

He emphasised the journey they’ve shared, growing together and supporting each other.

He expressed that this was a moment he wouldn't have missed for anything in the world, wishing her greatness and encouraging her to conquer the world.

"Ours has been a journey in which we have seen each other grow. Today, I am very proud of you. As i see you graduate to high school – this! I wouldn't have missed it for anything in the world. My girl, I wish you greatness," said Samidoh.

Samidoh's message continued with heartfelt birthday wishes, showcasing his deep affection and pride, as he thanked his daughter for making him proud.

Edday Nderitu's words of encouragement

Edday Nderitu also shared her thoughts on their daughter’s achievements, highlighting her pride and excitement for the future.

She congratulated her daughter on graduating from grade eight, expressing immense pride in her hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Edday described her daughter as a talented, kind, and bright young individual, emphasising how grateful they are to be her parents.

"Huge congratulations to our amazing daughter on your grade 8 graduation! We’re beyond proud of your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. You’ve grown into a talented, kind, and bright young individual, and we couldn’t be more grateful to be your parents," she noted.