How Samidoh turned up to celebrate daughter's birthday & graduation in the U.S. [Photos]

Amos Robi

Also joining the celebrations was family friend Bernice Saroni

Samidoh, Edday Nderitu and their daughter during her graduation in the U.S.
  • Mugithi star Samidoh celebrated his daughter's grade-eight graduation in the U.S
  • Samidoh, his wife Edday Nderitu, and family friend Bernice Saroni gathered for the occasion
  • Samidoh expressed pride and shared a personal message to his daughter on social media

Renowned Mugithi star Samidoh recently celebrated a significant milestone in his daughter's life as she graduated from grade eight in the U.S.

The singer, known for his soulful music, shared his excitement and pride on social media, marking the special occasion with heartfelt messages and memorable photos.

Samidoh, his wife Edday Nderitu, and their family friend Bernice Saroni all gathered to celebrate the young girl's achievement.

The family looked radiant and joyful as they commemorated this important day. Samidoh sported a stylish tuxedo, his daughter shone in a white dress, and Edday complemented the family’s elegance in a stunning black dress.

Samidoh Edday Nderitu and their family during their daughter's graduation in the U.S
Expressing his emotions, Samidoh took to social media to share a deeply personal message to his daughter.

Reflecting on their shared journey, he recalled how she was born shortly after he exited his teenage years, describing it as a confusing time when he struggled with the challenges of young fatherhood.

"My daughter, child of my youth, you were born shortly after I exited my teenage years. It was a very confusing time for me. I didn't know whether to go back to school, to feed you, or to fend for myself," Samidoh wrote.

He emphasised the journey they’ve shared, growing together and supporting each other.

Samidoh and daughter during her graduation
He expressed that this was a moment he wouldn't have missed for anything in the world, wishing her greatness and encouraging her to conquer the world.

"Ours has been a journey in which we have seen each other grow. Today, I am very proud of you. As i see you graduate to high school – this! I wouldn't have missed it for anything in the world. My girl, I wish you greatness," said Samidoh.

Samidoh's message continued with heartfelt birthday wishes, showcasing his deep affection and pride, as he thanked his daughter for making him proud.

Edday Nderitu also shared her thoughts on their daughter’s achievements, highlighting her pride and excitement for the future.

She congratulated her daughter on graduating from grade eight, expressing immense pride in her hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Bernice Saroni with Samidoh's daughter during her graduation in the U.S
Edday described her daughter as a talented, kind, and bright young individual, emphasising how grateful they are to be her parents.

"Huge congratulations to our amazing daughter on your grade 8 graduation! We’re beyond proud of your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. You’ve grown into a talented, kind, and bright young individual, and we couldn’t be more grateful to be your parents," she noted.

As their daughter moves forward to the next chapter, Edday reminded her that learning is a lifelong adventure and encouraged her to embrace new experiences, chase her dreams, and always believe in herself.

