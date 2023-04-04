The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sammy Boy spills tea on Eric Omondi's phony kicks

Fabian Simiyu

Sammy Boy explained why he is the first Kenyan celebrity to own the expensive MSCHF boots as he revealed their cost

Sammy Boy (left) and Eric Omondi
Sammy Boy (left) and Eric Omondi

Kenyan musician and entertainer Sammy Boy has called out comedian Eric Omondi for posing with fake MSCHF 'Mischief' boots during an interview with Eve Mungai's YouTube Channel.

Recommended articles

Sammy Boy, who claims to be the first Kenyan to own the trademark boots, stated that Omondi's boots were fake and not authentic. He also mentioned that it is permissible for Omondi to wear fake boots as part of his comedy act.

"Eric Omondi didn't have these shoes, he had pots. It's good to keep up with news and stuff but Eric knows that they were not shoes but rather pots that were sculpted.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"They were flower pots that were designed to look like these shoes. It's allowed for someone to do something like that. It's comedy. You know he is a comedian," Sammy Boy explained.

Sammy Boy added that he felt normal despite being the first Kenyan celebrity to put on the shoes as he explained that he is used to the trends.

Sammy Boy claimed that the MSCHF boots he owns recently arrived in Kenya and are priced at Sh48K.

When asked whether artists need to invest in fashion to increase their music sales, the singer agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sammy Boy
Sammy Boy Pulse Live Kenya

"As an upcoming artist, I would say the same because that way is when people can see you as an artist. It's not like you are trying to brag or anything but it's being artistic.

"Being artistic is getting a chance to be unique and selling music. Music likes that type of attention. For me I think it's the best thing to invest in your fashion and be artistic," Sammy Boy stated.

The entertainer went on to say that artists such as Otile Brown, Khaligraph Jones, and Masterpiece know how to perfect their fashion sense, but perhaps they do not enjoy sharing their photos. He admires their sense of style and looks up to them when it comes to fashion.

READ: Early man: Eric Omondi dons hair suit for trip to Uganda [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about Eric Omondi's sense of dressing, especially now that he occasionally shares photos of his new outfits, Sammy Boy stated that Eric knows what he is doing.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sammy Boy spills tea on Eric Omondi's phony kicks

Sammy Boy spills tea on Eric Omondi's phony kicks

Bahati's little known friend who shaped his career

Bahati's little known friend who shaped his career

Obinna: I have had a partner who took 32 tablets of Amoxil

Obinna: I have had a partner who took 32 tablets of Amoxil

Rayvanny re-unites with baby mama 3 years after breakup [Video]

Rayvanny re-unites with baby mama 3 years after breakup [Video]

Disappointed Tiffah asks Zari Hassan to fire her nanny [Video]

Disappointed Tiffah asks Zari Hassan to fire her nanny [Video]

Yvette Obura shows off cute fit figure after 60-day weight loss journey

Yvette Obura shows off cute fit figure after 60-day weight loss journey

Massage By Steve owner opens up on his journey, why he's trending on TikTok

Massage By Steve owner opens up on his journey, why he's trending on TikTok

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Sammy Kioko tears up while gifting his mother a house [Video]

Sammy Kioko tears up while gifting his mother a house [Video]

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan male celebs with strong farther-daughter bond

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili

Conjestina Achieng & Mike Sonko

Conjestina Achieng secures job offer from Sonko after 8-month rehab journey

Tony Wamalwa was declared the winner after eating 2 kgs of ugali in 35 mins

Bungoma's ugali-eating champ devours 2 kg in 35 minutes [Video]