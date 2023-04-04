Sammy Boy spills tea on Eric Omondi's phony kicks

Sammy Boy, who claims to be the first Kenyan to own the trademark boots, stated that Omondi's boots were fake and not authentic. He also mentioned that it is permissible for Omondi to wear fake boots as part of his comedy act.

"Eric Omondi didn't have these shoes, he had pots. It's good to keep up with news and stuff but Eric knows that they were not shoes but rather pots that were sculpted.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"They were flower pots that were designed to look like these shoes. It's allowed for someone to do something like that. It's comedy. You know he is a comedian," Sammy Boy explained.

Sammy Boy added that he felt normal despite being the first Kenyan celebrity to put on the shoes as he explained that he is used to the trends.

Sammy Boy on why artists need to invest in fashion

Sammy Boy claimed that the MSCHF boots he owns recently arrived in Kenya and are priced at Sh48K.

When asked whether artists need to invest in fashion to increase their music sales, the singer agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

"As an upcoming artist, I would say the same because that way is when people can see you as an artist. It's not like you are trying to brag or anything but it's being artistic.

"Being artistic is getting a chance to be unique and selling music. Music likes that type of attention. For me I think it's the best thing to invest in your fashion and be artistic," Sammy Boy stated.

The entertainer went on to say that artists such as Otile Brown, Khaligraph Jones, and Masterpiece know how to perfect their fashion sense, but perhaps they do not enjoy sharing their photos. He admires their sense of style and looks up to them when it comes to fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT