Mi na Guardian tuko tu, I was never signed - Sammy G on his relationship with Guardian Angel

In October 2023, the Kenyan music scene witnessed the rise of a young, talented musician named Sammy G, whose powerful vocals quickly captured the hearts of music enthusiasts across the country.
Sammy G answers questions about his relationship with Guardian Angel after fans observed a decline in their public appearances together
A devoted fan of gospel singer Guardian Angel, Sammy G's journey to stardom began when he showcased his vocal prowess by singing Guardian Angel's songs word for word on TikTok.
Sammy G's success with 'Nimependa Remix'
Sammy G made his debut appearance with the remix of Derick Deus's 'Nimependa,' a song that has garnered over 7 million views in just three months.
The original song, performed by Deus Derick in collaboration with Guardian Angel in 2021, had already made waves. However, the remix, featuring Sammy G, took the internet by storm, swiftly claiming the top spot on YouTube.
Amidst the success of the song, fans speculated about Guardian Angel possibly signing both Derick Deus and Sammy G to his record label.
While some applauded Guardian Angel for supporting emerging talent like Sammy G, others questioned the dynamics of their relationship, suggesting that Guardian Angel might be exploiting Sammy G.
However, both artists emphasised that their collaboration was driven by a shared commitment to spreading the message of God.
Sammy G talks about relationship with Guardian Angel
About two months later, fans noticed a decrease in collaborative projects between Guardian Angel and Sammy G, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship.
Sammy G addressed these concerns in an interview with Presenter Kai on January 9, shedding light on his current status with his mentor, Guardian Angel.
Presenter Kai inquired about Guardian Angel's statement in a recent interview, where he clarified that he had not signed any artist.
Responding to this, Sammy G stated that he and Guardian Angel are on good terms, and they continue to collaborate on various projects independently.
Despite the speculations, Sammy G expressed gratitude for the support he has received from Guardian Angel.
"Watu wote waliskia Guardian akisema hakusign mtu yeyote. Tumekuwa tukiwork kwa projects zetu kivyetu na timu. Alishasema hakusign mtu, so hakusign mtu. Lakini namshukuru kwa support aliyonipa mimi".
When asked about the recent reduction in their joint appearances, Sammy G attributed it to the busy schedules of both artists.
He revealed that after completing his KCSE exams, he was occupied with personal projects. Similarly, Guardian Angel has been engrossed in his ventures.
"After exams pia mi nilikuwa busy nikishughulikia maprojects zangu... Pia yeye amekuwa busy," Sammy G explained.
Looking ahead, Sammy G disclosed that he has upcoming projects, including a collaboration with Derick Deus, whom he considers a brother.
He assured fans that he also has collaborations in the pipeline with Guardian Angel, promising that these projects would be released in God's due time.
