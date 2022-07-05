Kama hivi ndo kuwekwa acha niwekwe - Guardian Angel claps back at critics

Speaking in a recent radio interview, the Rada hitmaker sought to clarify that he takes care of all his own bills and even provides for his wife as he is supposed to.

He further mentioned that if being loved and enjoying marriage is what is regarded as being dependent, then he will do it proudly.

Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

"Kama hivi ndo kuwekwa inaonjaacha niwekwe milele wacha niwekwe zaidi, ni tamu

"Because kama nimewekwa hata sifai kupost anything ya the lady I'm purported to be with. I have never said that she is my sugar mummy secondly, I have never lived in her house, it is her who came to my house, kwa hiyo mimi ndo mzee wa hiyo nyumba.

"Hajawai kulipa bills za nyumba yangu kwa sababu mimi ndo bwana yake, mimi ndo nalipa bills zake. Na pia kama kuwekwa ni namna hiyo basi mimi sielewi. Na kama mtu anahisi hio ndo kuwekwa basi iko tu sawa. Si mimi ndo nawekwa, wewe unawashiwa nini,” Guardian said during an interview with Massawe Japanni.

Esther Musila joined the conversation saying a lot has been said since she started a relationship with Guardian.

Esther Musila's beautiful letter to self as she celebrates her 52nd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

“I wonder, wanaamka wanaota? Kuna siku moja niliona mtu ameandika ati Guardian anaishai Kwangu Greenspan na hata watoto wangu nimewafukuza. Mimi hata sijui Greenspan ni wapi.

“There is nothing I have not heard. Ati watoto wangu wanateseka juu Guardian alihamia Kwangu. People come up with all sorts of things and start talking about them not knowing the truth… but those are just idle people, so as for me I’m enjoying my life,” Esther said.

Asked on the worse rumour she has ever heard about herself she replied: “That my kids are suffering because Guardian stays at my place. Watoto wangu wanaweza teseka na wanyamaze? But for me they don’t bother me as long as they are not in my space wanaweza jibamba,”.

Guadian Angel weds Esther Musila

Singer Guardian Angel, walked down the aisle with his fiancée Esther Musila on January 4th, 2021. Their highly guarded wedding ceremony was graced by their close friends and family.

Taking to social media, Guardian said: “And on my birthday, God did it again. Mr & Mrs Omwaka. #lovewins. My wife Esther Musila.

On May 25th while celebrating her 52nd Birthday, Musila poured her out to hubby, confessing that the past three birthday’s that she has celebrated with Guardian have been the most memorable and special.

“My husband, thank you my love, for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence.