Actress and singer Sanaipei Tande has expressed dissatisfaction as she awaits answers from the Kenyan Film Commission and Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.
Sanaipei Tande challenges CS Ababu on Sh200K cash award from 2022
Sanapei clinched the Best Lead Actress in TV Drama for her role in 'Kina' at the 12th edition of the Kalasha Film Awards
Sanaipei Tande, who clinched the Kalasha award for Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama (Kina), expected a Sh200,000 cash prize promised by CS Ababu, in addition to the trophy that came with the accolade.
However, Tande states that she is yet to receive the promised cash, and both the Kenya Film Commission (KFC) and the ministry have remained silent on the matter.
The talented actress raises concerns about the ministry's approach to promoting emerging talent while seemingly neglecting existing talent, particularly in light of the recent closure of the Kenya National Theatre (KNT) for renovations costing an estimated Sh167 million.
"1 year later, no prize money and no communication on the same from The Kenya Film Commission or Ababu Namwamba, but 167M set aside for #KNT renovations in bids to develop and nurture NEW talent! What about the existing talent?" questioned Tande.
Winners of the 2022 Kalasha Awards were initially set to receive a minimum prize money of Sh100,000 each, based on previous award amounts. However, CS Ababu pledged to double the prize money.
The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) introduced the awarding scheme during the 9th edition in 2019, with a total of Sh1.7 million disbursed as prize money.
KNT on the other hand is scheduled to reopen in 2024 after renovations. Michael Pundo, KNT's Chief Executive Officer, encouraged theatre enthusiasts to utilize alternative spaces like the Cheche Gallery, Ukumbi Mdogo, and Wasanii Corner for training and performances.
CS Ababu appointed a new 12-member board to oversee the theatre's operations for the next two years. During the board's appointment, the CS clarified that the renovations aim to enhance facility standards, aligning with the ministry's goal of identifying, nurturing, and monetizing talents.
