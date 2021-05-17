Saumu Mbuvi raises eyebrows with a series of cryptic Messages, after Bambi went public with her Baby Daddy

The posts have left many with questions, as in one of the posts she talks about how people are busy chasing fame and Money with no purpose and direction in life.

“Some people are busy chasing fame, others money living life with No purpose and direction soon as you realize your time is Up, it will be too late for you…So choose wisely hii Dunia tunapita tu” reads Saumu’s message.

The mother of two went on to share another message that says; “Memories remind Us that Nothing last forever, you can be happy today and sad Tomorrow, time is Precious and should not be wasted, enjoy life and remember don’t count your days, make your days Count”.

Ms Mbuvi’s cryptic messages come hours after Aeedah Bambi went public with her relationship with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, as he was turning a year older.

However, in what seemed like an indirect reply, Bambi who used to be Saumu’s best friend before hooking up with the Lamu Senator, put up a post that says; "The fact that you don’t like someone doesn’t mean they will suffer or not succeed. Alaye God is not from your Village”

On Sunday, Ms Bambi showered Anwar with lovely words and praises in her Beautiful Birthday message.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,my greatest critic, my fiercest supporter ,my accomplice ,my workout partner, my love, my EVERYTHING! ❤️ 👑 Hon. Senator 005 👑🔥 Sherehe ianze!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” read Aeedah’s post.

The Senator officially left the market in April 2021, after marrying his new catch Aeedah Bambi months after breakup with Saumu Mbuvi.