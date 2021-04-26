Saumu Mbuvi’s Baby Daddy Senator Anwar Loitiptip marries New Catch Aeedah Bambi (Screenshot)

The Senator went public with news on officiating his new relationship over the weekend, through a Facebook post that says “Got Married”.

His new Bae, Aeedah Bambi also put up a similar post, “Got Married” before commenting on Anwar’s post with “Hubby” an affirmation that they are now “Husband and Wife”.

Senator Anwar officiates relationship with new Catch Aeedah Bambi Pulse Live Kenya

However, not many believed the two, as some went to an extent of asking for pictures to ascertain if it’s true that they got married.

“Uongo , Lete Picha za Harusi” commented David Mwangi Senior.

Senator Anwar replied “ @David Mwangi Senior

"Tembea Nyumbani Uone Bibi Harusi live live, Picha Mitandaoni Tunajua Mahatters Wanasubiri Waanze kudiss but Tuko Rada.”

Adding that; "Binadamu ni wale wale bro, wasiwahi kukusoma wacha wafloat kama Maboya”

Anwar and Bambi had been rumoured to be an item just after the Senator's split with Saumu Mbuvi was confirmed.

In March, Saumu was asked if it was true that her friend Bambi was dating her Baby Daddy Anwar and she replied; “I wish them well... I have beautiful kids to focus on, he is not my focus now…I’m a father and mother to my kids and I’m okay with that.”

She added that Anwar used and dumped her, a clear indication that he had a hidden agenda when he hooked up with her.

“Sijui alikuwa na intention gani na mimi?... maana yeye alinitongoza kama rafiki, alikuwa anasema Babako ni Rafiki yangu… sikujua intentions zake ni kunitumia na kuniacha…when I was with him, I was always getting sick , nilienda Hospitali kama mara kumi, after a week or two am in hospital because of physical or emotional torture.” said Saumu.