How Sauti Sol's Bien & wife Chiki Kuruka, celebrated 3rd wedding anniversary

Amos Robi

Happy Anniversary!

Bien and Chiki Kuruka
It's been three years since Bien-Aimé Baraza, a member of the award-winning music group Sauti Sol, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fitness trainer Chiki Kuruka.

The couple recently marked their third wedding anniversary, with sweet messages exchanged between the two on social media.

In a heartfelt message posted on his Instagram page, Bien expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, stating, "Thank you for being my person. I’m super grateful for having you in my life. You’re everything I prayed for and more."

The musician also wished for the rest of their journey together to be filled with happiness and laughter.

Chiki, on the other hand, kept it short and sweet, addressing her husband as her best friend, "Happy Anniversary Bestie."

Bien and Chiki Kuruka
READ: Bien defends wife Chiki Kuruka after grinding incident

The couple has been known to display their affection for each other publicly, with many of their fans admiring their love and commitment.

Chiki who doubles up as her husband's manager is currently with him in London where he is set to record his first solo album. The album will be following his 2021 EP 'Bald Men Love Better'.

Besides studio sessions, Bien and Chiki have spent a lot of time exploring the European country.

On February 16, they attended a concert headlined by American RnB singer Chris Brown. They have also had a chance to watch an English Premier League match featuring Arsenal which Chiki is a fan of.

Bien and Chiki Kuruka
READ: I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

"I’ve been a fan all my life, I love the game, I love the team. Yesterday was SO special, I know it’s one of those moments I’ll never forget, my dad beamed the entire way through, we won 4-0, AND I got to meet SHARKY!!!" Chiki said after the match.

Bien has also had a chance to perform in a couple of gigs in the UK.

