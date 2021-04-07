Sauti Sol’s Voice Couch Philip 'Filah' Tuju has been selected as one of the judges for the season two of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices singing competition set to go down in South Africa from April 11, 2021.

Filah will be among a bench of judges who will determine who will walk home with Sh10 million at the end of the completion. Other Judges are; Zimbabwe’s Ammara Brown, Ghana’s Trigmatic, South Africa’s Vusi Nova and Nigeria’s Evelle.

Last year, Kenyan Music Group Wanavokali made history by taking home Sh10 million after being crowned winners of the first Edition of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices singing competition that went down in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Guys WE WON!!!!! Thank you so much for the votes and support, 100,000 USD is coming hoooome!!! 🇰🇪 #wanavokali #amazingvoicesafrica” shared Wanavokali back April last year.

Wanavokali after winning the first edition of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices in South Africa.

Season two of the of Old Mutual Amazing Voices competitions will see top 10 groups, two from five countries, travel to South Africa were they will undergo an intense musical, educational, and inspirational bootcamp at Sun City as they compete for Sh10 million.

The groups are from Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe and South Africa. The selected groups were arrived on following a series of auditions that happened in the five countries back in October 2020.

The Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices is a pan-African signing reality competition show in which unsigned groups from 3 genres take to the stage to captivate audiences and judges and claim their $100K prize money and be crowned Africa’s Amazing Voices.

The groups journey to stardom will be closely monitored by the experienced judging table from each of the countries and supported by the show advisor Zwai Bala.

In Kenya, Singer cum Actor Sainapei Tande and Music Producer Ted Josiah were among selectors of groups that will represent Kenya.

Sanaipei Tande, Kenyan Selector

Nigeria had E-Kelly and Aramide, Ghana; Pauline Odduro and Reggie Rockstone, Zimbabwe; Thembalami Tagwire and Misred while South Africa had; Buhlebendalo Mda and Morena Sefatsa.

According to UAP Old Mutuals’s Carol Kipsanai (Group Head of Marketing and Communications); “Music is universal language and passion for millions of Africans. As one of Africa's most respected brands, Old Mutual has, for many years, championed positive futures for all our stakeholders.

One of the sectors benefiting from Old Mutual’s ongoing support is musicians and performers. We encourage them to learn career management skills as well as the personal financial skills they need to survive and succeed in a highly competitive business”

