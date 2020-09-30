Socialite Vera Sidika Engaged

Socialite Vera Sidika is officially off the market after being proposed to by her boyfriend Brown Mauzo on September 24th, 2020 and she said YES.

An excited Ms Sidika shared the good news via her Instagram, saying the engagement was the best pre-Birthday gift ever.

She added that saying YES to her fiancé was the easiest thing ever and she is glad to be spending the rest of her life with him.

“Sweethearts, your girl got engaged on 24th September 🥰❤️ it was the Best pre-birthday gift ever!!! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it 😩 and just like that, like a dream ...I’m engaged! To the most amazing human ever! Saying YES to you was the easiest because we became 1 from day 1 & I pray for forever. May God lead us on 🙏

It’s my birthday today but lets celebrate BOTH! 🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉 Nails; @vsspa001” shared Vera Sidika.

The announcement about her engagement comes hours after Mauzo poured out his heart to Vera describing her as a sweet, loving, caring, and responsible lady.

“You walk into my life, unexpectedly and I found myself falling deeper and deeper in love with the person you are, happy birthday, fiancé.

Sometimes, when I think about you I cannot stop thinking about our future too. I was right about you all the time. Sweet, loving, caring, and responsible lady. All I ever dreamed of. So on your birthday, I want you to have the things that will make you happy. I will support you all the way. Have a wonderful birthday, honey. I love you ❤️😘 @queenveebosset” reads Brown Mauzo’s message to Vera.

