The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

Amos Robi

Sean Paul last performed in Kenya back in 2004 at the Carnivore Grounds

Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul
Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul
  • Early bird tickets for the concert sold out quickly, indicating high anticipation
  • Sean Paul is known for his blend of reggae and dancehall music
  • His Grammy Award-winning album 'Dutty Rock' propelled him to global stardom

Recommended articles

Jamaican dancehall superstar Sean Paul is gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable concert, marking his highly anticipated return to Kenya two decades since he last visited.

The concert, which will feature some of Sean Paul's greatest hits, will be on Sunday, December 1st, at the Waterfront 2 Gardens, Nairobi Jockey Club, and has already created a buzz across the city.

Early bird tickets sold out within hours of release, highlighting the excitement and anticipation for what is expected to be an unforgettable night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are eager to experience his signature blend of reggae and dancehall, which has been instrumental in shaping the global music scene over the years.

Sean Paul
Sean Paul Pulse Live Uganda

At 51, Sean Paul is celebrated for iconic tracks like 'Get Busy,' 'Temperature,' 'Gimme the Light,' as well as other top collaborations with top artists from across the world.

Sean Paul, born Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques, is one of the most successful dancehall artists in the world.

With a career spanning over two decades, he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits, making him a household name in reggae and dancehall music.

ADVERTISEMENT

His career took off in the early 2000s with the release of his second studio album 'Dutty Rock', which won him a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2004.

The album featured international hits like 'Gimme the Light,' 'Get Busy,' and 'Like Glue,' catapulting Sean Paul into global stardom.

Jamaican Dancehall star Sean Paul
Jamaican Dancehall star Sean Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Sean Paul's ability to merge dancehall rhythms with pop, hip-hop, and R&B elements has allowed him to collaborate with some of the biggest names in music, including Pitbull, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Sia.

His distinctive voice and infectious beats have earned him a reputation as a pioneer in dancehall’s global expansion.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Neema' star Jayden seeks public help after family member vanishes from shrine

'Neema' star Jayden seeks public help after family member vanishes from shrine

Amber Ray walks away as fiancé Rapudo offers to pay her to quit club gigs

Amber Ray walks away as fiancé Rapudo offers to pay her to quit club gigs

Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Moya David treats lover Branz Julie Ndunge to exquisite birthday celebration

Moya David treats lover Branz Julie Ndunge to exquisite birthday celebration

Sandra Dacha discloses what killed Akuku Danger's father

Sandra Dacha discloses what killed Akuku Danger's father

Iyanii's 'Kifo Cha Mende' & other top songs released this week

Iyanii's 'Kifo Cha Mende' & other top songs released this week

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover

I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

14-year-old Chantelle Mwikali and her mother appeal for help from Oga Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook

14-year-old Dandora girl seeks lifeline from Obinna for her struggling family

Businessman Khalif Kairo's wife Maria Wavinya

Top qualities that led Khalif Kairo to marry Maria Wavinya in just 4 months