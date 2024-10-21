Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

Jamaican dancehall superstar Sean Paul is gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable concert, marking his highly anticipated return to Kenya two decades since he last visited.

The concert, which will feature some of Sean Paul's greatest hits, will be on Sunday, December 1st, at the Waterfront 2 Gardens, Nairobi Jockey Club, and has already created a buzz across the city.

Early bird tickets sold out within hours of release, highlighting the excitement and anticipation for what is expected to be an unforgettable night.

Fans are eager to experience his signature blend of reggae and dancehall, which has been instrumental in shaping the global music scene over the years.

At 51, Sean Paul is celebrated for iconic tracks like 'Get Busy,' 'Temperature,' 'Gimme the Light,' as well as other top collaborations with top artists from across the world.

Sean Paul, born Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques, is one of the most successful dancehall artists in the world.

With a career spanning over two decades, he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits, making him a household name in reggae and dancehall music.

His career took off in the early 2000s with the release of his second studio album 'Dutty Rock', which won him a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2004.

The album featured international hits like 'Gimme the Light,' 'Get Busy,' and 'Like Glue,' catapulting Sean Paul into global stardom.

Sean Paul's ability to merge dancehall rhythms with pop, hip-hop, and R&B elements has allowed him to collaborate with some of the biggest names in music, including Pitbull, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Sia.