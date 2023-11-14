I've not spoken to them for a long time - Crystal Asige on relationship with Sauti Sol

In an interview with Radio Jambo presenter Massawe Japanni on November 13, the singer emphasised that she no longer harbors any issues with her former bosses but acknowledged that she hasn't communicated with all four members of Sauti Sol for an extended period.

"I have not spoken to them for a long time. But I know there is no such thing. It's that I just wanted my right," Crystal said.

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Asige's peaceful resolution

Crystal Asige expressed that despite her past disputes with the quartet, she now has no qualms with them.

"I'm fine with those guys; I don't have a problem with them," she affirmed during the interview.

The nominated senator clarified that her previous legal actions were merely a pursuit of her rights and that she currently bears no animosity.

Genesis of conflict between Crystal Asige & Sauti Sol

Detailing the origins of her conflict with Sauti Sol, Crystal Asige disclosed that the group had asked her to leave the label, signaling an end to their collaboration.

However, she clarified that her response to their decision was acceptance.

"They asked me to leave the label; they didn't see our collaboration continuing. I said it's fine," she said.

She recounted that she was essentially dismissed from the label's studio in November 2019, a few months after signing with Sol Generation.

Despite the rocky departure, she maintained a composed stance, emphasising her primary goal of seeking what she believed was rightfully hers.

Crystal Asige takes legal action against Sauti Sol

Crystal Asige, who assumed the role of a nominated senator after the August 2022 general election, took legal action against Sauti Sol in 2022.

According to the songwriter, sometime in 2018 while living in Mombasa Bien Baraza asked her to join Sol Generation Records in order to write and produce a song.

Her lawsuit sought to compel the band to disclose the earnings from the songs she contributed to, including popular tracks like 'Lenga,' 'Extravaganza,' 'Ukiwa Mbali,' 'Intro.'

Asige also claimed that she arranged and performed background vocals on Bensoul’s song, 'Favourite' in 2019 which she never profited from.