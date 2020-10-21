Socialite Risper Faith who recently opened up on fights in relationships said that sex is always best after a fight between lovers.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said that those who are just starting out in relationships should not quit because of fighting.

She went on to say that it’s okay to have the fights, to make their love stronger and have good understanding of one another.

Risper Faith with hubby Brian Muiruri

Risper Faith mentioned that during their first year of dating with husband Brian Muiruri, they always had fights almost every day.

During their second year of dating, the fights narrowed down to weekly, and right now, they rarely have the fights because they have good grasp of each other.

“Let's talk about fighting in a relationship... In my experience during our first year into dating we used to fight almost on a daily basis, second year maybe every week, third year it narrowed down to once a month and nowadays we barely fight, so its okay to fight to make the love stronger and to understand each other, for those of you who are starting don’t quit because of fighting its okay lol .... N/B sex after a fight is always the best 👌.@brayo79,” she wrote.

Risper Faith’s words came as she engaged her followers on matters fighting in relationships.