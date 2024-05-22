Facts about Shaq O'Neal: Height, shoe size, custom-made cars & his 6 children

Shaquille O'Neal, fondly known as Shaq, is one of the most towering figures in basketball history.

Standing at 7 feet 1 inch and weighing over 136 Kgs during his playing days, Shaq's immense size has not only defined his career but also necessitated a life full of customisation and personalisation.

Let's dive into the extraordinary journey of this NBA legend and the unique adjustments made to accommodate his colossal stature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early life and rise to fame

Born on March 6, 1972, in Newark, New Jersey, Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal was destined for greatness from an early age.

Raised by his mother, Lucille O'Neal, and stepfather, Phillip Harrison, a sergeant in the Army, Shaq grew up with a strong sense of discipline and support.

Pulse Live Kenya

His biological father, Joseph Toney, was not a part of his upbringing, a factor that significantly shaped Shaq's approach to fatherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

His athletic prowess was evident in high school, and he quickly became a standout player at Louisiana State University.

Shaq's dominance on the court led to him being the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

NBA career and achievements

He had a 19-year career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

He won four NBA championships, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2006, three with the Lakers and one with the Heat. Known for his powerful dunks, exceptional footwork, and larger-than-life personality, Shaq was a force to be reckoned with on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA Legend Shaq O'Neal Pulse Live Kenya

He earned 15 All-Star selections, three Finals MVP awards, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Beyond Basketball

Shaq's life off the court is as impressive as his basketball career. He has ventured into various fields, including acting, music, business, and philanthropy.

Known for his charismatic personality, Shaq has starred in movies, released rap albums, and even earned a doctoral degree in education.

ADVERTISEMENT

His business acumen has seen him invest in numerous ventures, from owning restaurants to endorsing products.

Shaq O'Neal's net worth is estimated to be over $400 million.

Marriage and children

In 2002, Shaquille O'Neal married Shaunie Nelson. The couple had four children together: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah.

Additionally, Shaq has a daughter, Taahirah, from a previous relationship with Arnetta Yardbourgh, and Shaunie has a son, Myles, from a prior relationship whom Shaq took up as his.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaq O'Neal's and his daughter Taahirah Pulse Live Kenya

Shareef O'Neal

This is perhaps the most well-known among Shaq's children due to his own burgeoning basketball career.

Born on January 11, 2000, Shareef has followed in his father's footsteps, playing college basketball and displaying significant potential.

Despite facing health challenges, including heart surgery, Shareef continues to pursue his dreams in basketball with his father’s unwavering support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaq O'Neal and his son Shareef O'Neal Pulse Live Kenya

Amirah O'Neal

Born on November 13, 2001, Amirah has also shown interest in basketball, playing at the collegiate level.

Her commitment to the sport and academic achievements reflect the values instilled by her father.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaqir O'Neal

Born on April 19, 2003, Shaqir is another promising athlete in the family. He has gained attention for his skills on the basketball court and is expected to continue the O'Neal legacy in sports.

Pulse Live Kenya

Me'arah O'Neal

Born on May 1, 2006, Me'arah is the youngest of the siblings. Despite her young age, she is already making waves in the basketball world with her impressive height and skills, hinting at a bright future ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Shaquille and Shaunie divorced in 2011 but have remained committed to co-parenting their children.

A life of customisation

Due to his massive size, Shaq has had to personalise nearly every aspect of his life. Here are some of the most notable customisations:

Clothing and footwear

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding clothes and shoes that fit Shaq has always been a challenge. His shoe size is a whopping 22, which means regular stores simply don't stock footwear in his size.

As a result, Shaq has custom shoes made to ensure they provide the support and comfort he needs. His clothing is also tailor-made, from his suits to casual wear, to accommodate his large frame.

Pulse Live Kenya

Vehicles

Standard cars are not designed for someone of Shaq's size. He has had several vehicles customised to fit him comfortably.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, his Lamborghini Gallardo was modified to accommodate his height and size. Shaq's love for cars extends to his collection of trucks and SUVs, all of which have been adapted to his unique needs.

Pulse Live Kenya

Homes and furniture

Living spaces also require special attention for Shaq. His homes are built with higher ceilings and larger doorways to provide ample space.