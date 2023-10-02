10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

These individuals, sharing both bloodlines and a fervour for the same art forms that made their parents iconic figures, are the torchbearers of family legacies.

They not only inherit their parents' talents but also shape their unique imprints on Kenya's cultural landscape.

From the world of football to music, acting, and politics, these ten Kenyan celebrities stand as testaments to the notion that talent runs in the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their unwavering dedication, passion, and commitment to their crafts allow them to continue celebrating their roots while forging distinct paths in the spotlight.

1. Victor Wanyama and McDonald Mariga

In the realm of Kenyan football, Victor Wanyama and McDonald Mariga have elevated their family name.

Both have followed in the footsteps of their father, Noah Wanyama, a former Kenyan international known for his prowess on the pitch.

Their remarkable careers in football have honoured their father's legacy while making their mark on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Wanyama and his brother McDonald Mariga Pulse Live Kenya

2. Shatta Bway & DJ Bling

These two radio presenters have not only excelled in the radio space but also ventured into music, just like their father, Jacob Maunda who was a renowned benga singer and radio presenter.

Shatta Bway (Stephen Maunda) and DJ Bling (Abel William Maunda) have made names for themselves as singers and radio personalities, continuing their father's legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Bway and DJ Bling Pulse Live Kenya

3. Tyler Mbaya

Tyler's acting journey is deeply rooted in his family's passion for the arts, with his mother being a renowned actress who featured on the TV show 'Mother-in-Law'

Inspired by her talent and driven by his own passion, Tyler Mbaya has embarked on a journey to establish himself in the entertainment industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Andrew Muiru

Pastor Pius Muiru's son, Andrew Muiru, has embraced the family's legacy in the church. He actively serves as a preacher, running the church alongside his parents, and following in his father's footsteps.

Pastor Andrew Muiru Pulse Live Kenya

5. Ruth Matete

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruth Matete, known for her singing talent, took inspiration from her father, Abel Amunga, who is an actor and gospel singer.

While her father's fame stemmed primarily from acting, Ruth has made her mark as a singer and guitarist, building upon her family's artistic tradition.

Pulse Live Kenya

6. Winnie Odinga

The Odinga name has been synonymous with Kenyan politics for decades, and Winnie Odinga, the youngest in the family, has taken up the political mantle.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a member of the East African Legislative Assembly, she continues the family's legacy in the political arena.

Why Winnie Odinga’s TV is causing a stir Pulse Live Kenya

7. Michael Gumo

The son of former Westlands Member of Parliament, Fred Gumo, Michael Gumo, has ventured into politics.

He ran for MCA in Westlands during the 2022 General Elections and is currently the Nairobi CEC nominee for Innovation and Digital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Gumo Pulse Live Kenya

8. Kennedy Musyoka

Following in the footsteps of his father, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Kennedy Musyoka has entered the political sphere.

As a member of the East African Legislative Assembly, he is steadily making a name for himself in the political world.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Charlene, Nick, and June Ruto

The children of President William Ruto are gradually embracing their father's career. Nick is becoming involved in politics, June is pursuing a diplomatic path, and Charlene's activities have made her a well-known name in the news.

Nick Ruto with his other siblings (twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

10. J. B. Masanduku

JB Masanduku, a former Churchill Show comedian, has followed in the funny footsteps of his late father, veteran comedian Masanduku Arap Simit.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comedic talent continues to bring laughter to audiences, keeping the family legacy alive.