10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

Amos Robi

From politics to music, these celebrities have followed in the footsteps of their parents who were or still are in the same career lines

Shatta Bway, Ruth Matete & her father Abel Amunga, JB Masanduku and Pastor Pius Muiru & his son Andrew Muiru
Shatta Bway, Ruth Matete & her father Abel Amunga, JB Masanduku and Pastor Pius Muiru & his son Andrew Muiru

In the Kenyan entertainment scene, a narrative emerges—one that celebrates the passage of remarkable talent from one generation to the next.

These individuals, sharing both bloodlines and a fervour for the same art forms that made their parents iconic figures, are the torchbearers of family legacies.

They not only inherit their parents' talents but also shape their unique imprints on Kenya's cultural landscape.

From the world of football to music, acting, and politics, these ten Kenyan celebrities stand as testaments to the notion that talent runs in the family.

Their unwavering dedication, passion, and commitment to their crafts allow them to continue celebrating their roots while forging distinct paths in the spotlight.

In the realm of Kenyan football, Victor Wanyama and McDonald Mariga have elevated their family name.

Both have followed in the footsteps of their father, Noah Wanyama, a former Kenyan international known for his prowess on the pitch.

Their remarkable careers in football have honoured their father's legacy while making their mark on the global stage.

Victor Wanyama and his brother McDonald Mariga
Victor Wanyama and his brother McDonald Mariga Victor Wanyama and his brother McDonald Mariga Pulse Live Kenya

These two radio presenters have not only excelled in the radio space but also ventured into music, just like their father, Jacob Maunda who was a renowned benga singer and radio presenter.

Shatta Bway (Stephen Maunda) and DJ Bling (Abel William Maunda) have made names for themselves as singers and radio personalities, continuing their father's legacy.

Shatta Bway and DJ Bling
Shatta Bway and DJ Bling Shatta Bway and DJ Bling Pulse Live Kenya

Tyler's acting journey is deeply rooted in his family's passion for the arts, with his mother being a renowned actress who featured on the TV show 'Mother-in-Law'

Inspired by her talent and driven by his own passion, Tyler Mbaya has embarked on a journey to establish himself in the entertainment industry.

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya 'Baha'
Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya 'Baha' Pulse Live Kenya
Pastor Pius Muiru's son, Andrew Muiru, has embraced the family's legacy in the church. He actively serves as a preacher, running the church alongside his parents, and following in his father's footsteps.

Pastor Andrew Muiru
Pastor Andrew Muiru Pastor Andrew Muiru Pulse Live Kenya

Ruth Matete, known for her singing talent, took inspiration from her father, Abel Amunga, who is an actor and gospel singer.

While her father's fame stemmed primarily from acting, Ruth has made her mark as a singer and guitarist, building upon her family's artistic tradition.

Abel Amunga and Ruth Matete
Abel Amunga and Ruth Matete Pulse Live Kenya

The Odinga name has been synonymous with Kenyan politics for decades, and Winnie Odinga, the youngest in the family, has taken up the political mantle.

As a member of the East African Legislative Assembly, she continues the family's legacy in the political arena.

Winnie Odinga
Why Winnie Odinga’s TV is causing a stir Why Winnie Odinga’s TV is causing a stir Pulse Live Kenya

The son of former Westlands Member of Parliament, Fred Gumo, Michael Gumo, has ventured into politics.

He ran for MCA in Westlands during the 2022 General Elections and is currently the Nairobi CEC nominee for Innovation and Digital.

Michael Gumo
Michael Gumo Michael Gumo Pulse Live Kenya

Following in the footsteps of his father, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Kennedy Musyoka has entered the political sphere.

As a member of the East African Legislative Assembly, he is steadily making a name for himself in the political world.

Kalonzo Musyoka and his son Kennedy
Kalonzo Musyoka and his son Kennedy ece-auto-gen
The children of President William Ruto are gradually embracing their father's career. Nick is becoming involved in politics, June is pursuing a diplomatic path, and Charlene's activities have made her a well-known name in the news.

Nick Ruto with his other siblings
Nick Ruto with his other siblings (twitter) Nick Ruto with his other siblings (twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

JB Masanduku, a former Churchill Show comedian, has followed in the funny footsteps of his late father, veteran comedian Masanduku Arap Simit.

His comedic talent continues to bring laughter to audiences, keeping the family legacy alive.

JB Masanduku
JB Masanduku JB Masanduku Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
