7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

However, a handful of Kenyan celebrities are boldly embracing a lifestyle that encourages polygamy.

Every time they show up in public, they are showing that love can be different and doesn't have to fit one specific pattern.

Here are 7 Kenyan celebs who are reshaping perceptions and making polygamy look absolutely delectable.

Muigai Wa Njoroge

A modern polygamous icon, renowned for his hit song 'Kigutha', Muigai Wa Njoroge is a living testament to polygamy without demeaning his two wives.

His confident embrace of having two wives has garnered attention, given that he has been open about his spouses on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

Njoroge's openness about his lifestyle has made him a sought-after source of advice for those curious about navigating the complexities of multiple marriage partners.

Wycliffe Oparanya

Contrary to expectations of chaos and competition, Wycliffe Oparanya showcases a harmonious polygamous relationship with his two wives, Priscillah and Caroline Oparanya.

Their public appearance together at events showcases a united front and defies conventional stereotypes.

Pulse Live Kenya

The late John De’Mathew

Even in his passing, Kikuyu Benga musician John De’Mathew's polygamous lifestyle remains memorable.

Having embraced two wives, Sabina Wairimu and Caroline Waithira, he left behind a testament of love and unity.

Both wives not only continued to support each other after his demise but also vowed to uphold his legacy together.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi's pride in his family is evident in his openness about his two spouses.

Married to Lilian Sudi as his first wife and Ann Sudi as his second, Sudi doesn't shy away from the spotlight when it comes to highlighting his family during special functions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Francis Atwoli

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is married to three wives; Jenifer Khainza, Roselinder Simiyu, and Mary Kilobi as his last wife.

Their relationship with KTN anchor Mary Kilobi garnered attention due to the significant age difference between them.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale

Kakamega Senator Bony Khalwale is a staunch advocate for polygamy, openly embracing a lifestyle that involves multiple wives. Khalwale's choice is consistent with his deep convictions on the Luhya cultural traditions.

Dr Khalwale married three wives. His first wife, Adelide Khalwale, passed away. The second and third wives, Josephine Khalwale and Diana Khalwale, continue to be an integral part of his life.

Pulse Live Kenya

Khalwale's openness about his polygamous family extends beyond the confines of his home. He proudly attends public events accompanied by his wives.

Founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta carries a historical connection to polygamy.

Ngina was married to the first president of the Republic of Kenya, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, in 1957 when she was an 18-year-old. She was his fourth wife.

During her time as First Lady, Mama Ngina was often seen as a calm presence, with a gentle smile, walking a step behind her husband.

Pulse Live Kenya