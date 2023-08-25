The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

Lynet Okumu

These 7 prominent Kenyans make polygamy look absolutely delectable

From left: Wycliffe Oparanya, Oscar Sudi, Bonny Khalwale and Muigai Wa Njoroge
From left: Wycliffe Oparanya, Oscar Sudi, Bonny Khalwale and Muigai Wa Njoroge

While polygamy has long been a part of cultural traditions in various African societies, some people still view relationships through a monogamous lens.

However, a handful of Kenyan celebrities are boldly embracing a lifestyle that encourages polygamy.

Every time they show up in public, they are showing that love can be different and doesn't have to fit one specific pattern.

Here are 7 Kenyan celebs who are reshaping perceptions and making polygamy look absolutely delectable.

ADVERTISEMENT

A modern polygamous icon, renowned for his hit song 'Kigutha', Muigai Wa Njoroge is a living testament to polygamy without demeaning his two wives.

His confident embrace of having two wives has garnered attention, given that he has been open about his spouses on social media.

Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge and his two wives
Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge and his two wives Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

ADVERTISEMENT

Njoroge's openness about his lifestyle has made him a sought-after source of advice for those curious about navigating the complexities of multiple marriage partners.

Contrary to expectations of chaos and competition, Wycliffe Oparanya showcases a harmonious polygamous relationship with his two wives, Priscillah and Caroline Oparanya.

Their public appearance together at events showcases a united front and defies conventional stereotypes.

Wycliffe Oparanya's two wives
Wycliffe Oparanya's two wives Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Even in his passing, Kikuyu Benga musician John De’Mathew's polygamous lifestyle remains memorable.

Having embraced two wives, Sabina Wairimu and Caroline Waithira, he left behind a testament of love and unity.

Both wives not only continued to support each other after his demise but also vowed to uphold his legacy together.

ADVERTISEMENT
The latte De-Mathew's two wives, Sabina Wairimu and Caroline Waithira
The latte De-Mathew's two wives, Sabina Wairimu and Caroline Waithira Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Polygamy is legal, co-wives wajuane-Stephen Letoo

Oscar Sudi's pride in his family is evident in his openness about his two spouses.

Married to Lilian Sudi as his first wife and Ann Sudi as his second, Sudi doesn't shy away from the spotlight when it comes to highlighting his family during special functions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oscar Sudi & his two wives
Oscar Sudi & his two wives Pulse Live Kenya

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is married to three wives; Jenifer Khainza, Roselinder Simiyu, and Mary Kilobi as his last wife.

Their relationship with KTN anchor Mary Kilobi garnered attention due to the significant age difference between them.

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK
Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love

Kakamega Senator Bony Khalwale is a staunch advocate for polygamy, openly embracing a lifestyle that involves multiple wives. Khalwale's choice is consistent with his deep convictions on the Luhya cultural traditions.

Dr Khalwale married three wives. His first wife, Adelide Khalwale, passed away. The second and third wives, Josephine Khalwale and Diana Khalwale, continue to be an integral part of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bony Khalwale's 3rd wife, Diana Khalwale
Bony Khalwale's 3rd wife, Diana Khalwale Pulse Live Kenya

Khalwale's openness about his polygamous family extends beyond the confines of his home. He proudly attends public events accompanied by his wives.

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta carries a historical connection to polygamy.

Ngina was married to the first president of the Republic of Kenya, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, in 1957 when she was an 18-year-old. She was his fourth wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her time as First Lady, Mama Ngina was often seen as a calm presence, with a gentle smile, walking a step behind her husband.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta
Mama Ngina Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

Ngina's three co-wives included Grace Wahu, Edna Clarke and Grace Wanjiku.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

5 signs he's about to play you

5 signs he's about to play you

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The benefits and downsides of marrying early [Facebook/blackrevolution]

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield both bought a Tesla

Common phrases used by chronic liars that prove they are lying

Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

Young lady kissing older man

Things you should know before you date an older man