Maina Kageni opens up on his 'Shiro' after their closeness raised eyebrows [Video]

Maina who returned to the airwaves on Monday, July 26 recounted the wonderful time he had with her.

“Shiro wa Kinuthia or Shiro wa Maina is the loveliest person ever, the most fun person ever and she’s a doctor going for 2nd doctorate and her PhD.

"The question everyone is asking is when she is coming home. Shiro is coming home next month. Mushone vitenge muwe tayari na muanze kupractise soprano na alto,” he said.

In other videos of his vacation, Maina and Shiro were seen having a good time enjoying each other’s company at the Miami South Beach.

In another of the videos, he showered her with praised and described her as his “Room mate for Miami”.

Thei camaraderie did not go unnoticed to the presenter’s colleagues and friends such as Mwalimu King’ng’ang’i who asked him to comeback with her.

The two have raised eyebrows particularly because Maina is on record saying that he is not the type of person who would settle down in marriage.

Speaking to Jalang’o, in a past iterview, the presenter said that he doesn’t like the commitment that tags along the marriage institution, as men are always trying to impress their partners, something he doesn’t subscribe to. Adding that, marriage is not for everyone.

“Sometimes marriage is not for everyone but never say never and I believe that, you know why? Sir Charles Njonjo got married at 54 or 59 na ako 100 sai ..wewe oa tutakuzika 63.

Wewe ndo utajimaliza, coz what married people do is to try and keep u and impress. You try and do crazy, out of this world things that you think she will remember forever, that’s how you kill yourself”