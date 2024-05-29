Sheila Wegesha's ex-husband talks about their past as dancer is finally laid to rest

The late Ohangla fanatic Sheila Wegesha was on Wednesday, May 29 laid to rest at her estranged ex-husband’s home amidst an emotional and tense atmosphere.

Speaking at his home, where Sheila was being buried, Sergeant Samwel Odoyo, Sheila's ex-husband opened up about their relationship prior to her untimely death.

"My name is Samwel Odoyo Jalang'o, a police officer sergeant. Sheila is my wife; I married her, and her people know me very well. I would not have brought her here if her people did not know me," Odoyo declared, emphasising the legitimacy of their union.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Sheila Wegesha Pulse Live Kenya

Despite their separation, Odoyo and Sheila maintained communication, primarily due to their co-parenting responsibilities.

"Issues do happen, and when they do, we should behave like men. Sheila was a very hardworking woman, and even though we had our differences, we were in communication because we are co-parents," Odoyo added.

The couple shared three children, a bond that kept their lives intertwined even after their separation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sorrow of Sheila's family was palpable, especially from her adoptive mother, who voiced her grief and frustration.

She directed her anger towards the family of Jack Bamboo, Sheila's boyfriend and the primary suspect in her murder.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bamboo's family attended the burial, which only fueled the adoptive mother's outrage. She expressed unequivocally, that she did not recognise them as her in-laws and that their son and Sheila were just friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luo cultural traditions played a significant role in the burial arrangements. According to these customs, a woman who cohabits with another man cannot be buried by the man unless he has paid her dowry.

Since Jack Bamboo did not fulfil this obligation, Sheila's body was brought to Odoyo's home, honouring the cultural requirement that she be buried at the home of the man who paid her dowry.

The late Sheila Wegesha Pulse Live Kenya