Details of Sheila Wegesha's vigil, body viewing & burial at 1st hubby's home

Lynet Okumu

Why Ohangla dancer Sheila Wegesha will not be buried at her hubby Jack Bamboo's home

Renowned Ohangla dancer the late Sheila Wegesha
  • A candlelight vigil was held at Egesa Villa in Nairobi to honour the memory of Sheila Wegesha, a beloved dancer and businesswoman
  • Sheila Wegesha is believed to have passed away from injuries inflicted by her husband, Jack Bamboo, who is currently missing.
  • Sheila will be buried at her 1st husband Odoyo's home in Kanyada Homabay County

On Wednesday, May 22, a candlelight vigil was held at Egesa Villa in Nairobi to honour the memory of Sheila Wegesha, a beloved dancer and businesswoman who was allegedly murdered by her husband, Jack Bamboo.

The event saw a massive turnout, with hundreds of people, including Ohangla artists such as Prince Indah and their fans, coming together to pay their respects.

According to reports, the vigil was organised by Sheila Wegesha's close friends and family from her first marriage.

The late Sheila Wegesha
READ: Police probe Ohangla fan Sheila Wegesha's murder after being found dead in her home

It did not only serve as a tribute to Wegesha but also as a fundraiser for her burial. The funds raised will support the burial set for Tuesday, May 28, in Nyalkinyi Village, Kanyada, Homa Bay.

Wegesha's nephew, Jano, The Governor, has been very vocal about her death and has been providing regular updates on her funeral and burial arrangements.

In a recent Instagram post, Jano expressed his deep sorrow over the circumstances surrounding his aunt's burial.

"Jack Bamboo, it really pains me to see that my aunt will be buried in Kanyada," Jano wrote, highlighting the emotional strain caused by the situation.

The late Sheila Wegesha
READ: New details emerge on dancer Sheila Wegesha's murder

According to Luo customs, when a married woman dies, she is buried at the home of the man who paid dowry for her.

In this case, Wegesha's first husband, Odoyo, had paid a dowry, and he agreed to bury her in Kanyada.

Speaking to a local media house, Jano explained that Jack Bamboo was only Wegesha's boyfriend and had never paid any dowry, which would have included returning the cows given by her first husband.

"Kanyada is the home of Wegesha's first husband, Odoyo Jano explained. "In our culture, a woman is buried at the home of the man who paid dowry for her. Since Bamboo did not fulfill this tradition, she will be laid to rest in Kanyada," he said.

The late Sheila Wegesha
Before the body is transported to Homa Bay for the burial, Wegesha's fanbase, family, and friends in Nairobi will have an opportunity to view her body.

The candlelight vigil was a reminder of the impact Sheila Wegesha had on those around her.

Friends and fans shared memories and celebrated her life, despite the tragic circumstances of her death.

Sheila Wegesha is believed to have passed away from injuries inflicted by her husband, Jack Bamboo, who is currently missing.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
