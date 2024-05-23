Details of Sheila Wegesha's vigil, body viewing & burial at 1st hubby's home

On Wednesday, May 22, a candlelight vigil was held at Egesa Villa in Nairobi to honour the memory of Sheila Wegesha, a beloved dancer and businesswoman who was allegedly murdered by her husband, Jack Bamboo.

The event saw a massive turnout, with hundreds of people, including Ohangla artists such as Prince Indah and their fans, coming together to pay their respects.

According to reports, the vigil was organised by Sheila Wegesha's close friends and family from her first marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Sheila Wegesha Pulse Live Kenya

It did not only serve as a tribute to Wegesha but also as a fundraiser for her burial. The funds raised will support the burial set for Tuesday, May 28, in Nyalkinyi Village, Kanyada, Homa Bay.

Why Sheila Wegesha will be buried at her 1st hubby's home

Wegesha's nephew, Jano, The Governor, has been very vocal about her death and has been providing regular updates on her funeral and burial arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent Instagram post, Jano expressed his deep sorrow over the circumstances surrounding his aunt's burial.

"Jack Bamboo, it really pains me to see that my aunt will be buried in Kanyada," Jano wrote, highlighting the emotional strain caused by the situation.

The late Sheila Wegesha Pulse Live Kenya

According to Luo customs, when a married woman dies, she is buried at the home of the man who paid dowry for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this case, Wegesha's first husband, Odoyo, had paid a dowry, and he agreed to bury her in Kanyada.

Speaking to a local media house, Jano explained that Jack Bamboo was only Wegesha's boyfriend and had never paid any dowry, which would have included returning the cows given by her first husband.

"Kanyada is the home of Wegesha's first husband, Odoyo Jano explained. "In our culture, a woman is buried at the home of the man who paid dowry for her. Since Bamboo did not fulfill this tradition, she will be laid to rest in Kanyada," he said.

The late Sheila Wegesha Pulse Live Kenya

Where fans will view Sheila Wegesha's body before burial

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the body is transported to Homa Bay for the burial, Wegesha's fanbase, family, and friends in Nairobi will have an opportunity to view her body.

The candlelight vigil was a reminder of the impact Sheila Wegesha had on those around her.

Friends and fans shared memories and celebrated her life, despite the tragic circumstances of her death.