Shiv uses elaborate skincare routine for femicide awareness [WATCH]

In a heartfelt statement, Simani, a father of two daughters, emphasised the urgent need for men to step up as vocal advocates for women's safety.

"Femicide is an epidemic stain in our country," he stated, highlighting the gravity of the situation. "As men, we cannot remain silent bystanders, we must be vocal advocates for change. It's not just about condemning these acts but actively dismantling the toxic masculinity that fuels them, our strength should be a shield, not a weapon."

In a video posted on his social media, Shiv showcased his elaborate skincare routine as his message to Kenyan men played in the background.

Recent femicide cases stir national outcry

The urgency of Simani's message is underscored by recent tragic events in Kenya.

Cases like that of Rita Waeni and Starlet Wahu have brought the issue into sharp focus with Kenyan women reporting that they feel unsafe.

These cases, among others, have not only caused national grief but also raised questions about the effectiveness of police investigations and the broader societal attitudes enabling such crimes.

The ongoing police investigations into these and other similar cases have been closely followed by the public, with many calling for swift justice and stronger measures to protect women.

Breaking the cycle of violence

Simani's message is clear: silence and inaction are no longer options.

He urged men to reject the toxic masculinity that often fuels violence against women, advocating instead for strength to be used as a shield, not a weapon.

He called for a redefinition of masculinity, one that fosters respect, empathy, and equality.

"Real men don't stand idly by, they stand up against injustice, let's redefine masculinity by fostering respect, empathy, and equality. By acknowledging the systemic roots of femicide we can work together to uproot them," he said.

Simani believes that concerted efforts can help uproot this menace. He advocates for a world where women can live free from fear, emphasising that the lives of mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends depend on men's commitment to breaking the cycle of violence.

Simani's call to action is not just about condemning acts of violence but actively working to change harmful behaviors and attitudes. This commitment to creating a safer, more respectful, and equal society is a clarion call for all Kenyans to rewrite the narrative and redefine manhood for the betterment of future generations.

Simani's message, echoing through the corridors of social change, serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action for all.

