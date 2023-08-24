The sports category has moved to a new website.

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Amos Robi

Simani won the 2021 & 2022 Pulse Health and Fitness Influencer of the Year

Shiv Simani
Shiv Simani

Fitness trainer Shiv Simani has shared two significant ways his influencer career has grown since he won the Pulse Influencer Awards in 2021 and 2022.

In both editions of the Pulse Influencer Awards, Shiv Simani took home the title of Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year, triumphing over 9 other nominees in each respective year.

Speaking to this writer, Simani expressed his understanding of the impact his content has on his fans.

"The awards showed me that people have been extremely grateful for what I am doing. They have really motivated me and given me more energy and psyche to continue creating and sharing more content," Simani said.

Pulse Health and Lifestyle Influencer 2021 & 2022 winner Shiv Simani
Pulse Health and Lifestyle Influencer 2021 & 2022 winner Shiv Simani

READ: Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

The awards have also taken his influencing career to a higher level, he now feels more confident about his work beyond just doing it for fun.

"They have also given me some validation that what I am doing is not just for fun. They have boosted my confidence and made me believe that I am the real deal," he added.

Simani also discussed the upcoming influencer awards scheduled for October 7 this year, expressing his hope of clinching another title.

Simani's podcast could be nominated for the podcast of the year category.

"I am going with the mentality to win, so I am really hoping for that," he added.

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani
Fitness influencer Shiv Simani

Pulse Influencer Awards: Jury set to unveil list of 2023 nominees

During the interview, Simani, who co-hosts 'UNIT The Podcast' with his wife, talked about the return of the second season, which is set to be launched either in late September or early October.

The first season of Unit the Podcast concluded in April.

Simani revealed that he has a strong interest in podcasting and is consistently listening to various other podcasts, both domestically and internationally, to learn different techniques and ideas that they can incorporate.

READ: 5 channels that can help influencers advance their careers

Speaking about the monetisation of podcasts, Simani said he is navigation the revenue aspects of such content.

"I would like to know that too," Simani said, followed by a light laugh.

However, Simani emphasised that the primary focus is to first establish consistency and build an audience before they can eventually earn from it. In the first season of the podcast, they did not have brand partners.

"While we've been approached by potential partnerships that we didn't have in season one, they also need to align with the themes we discuss.

"Right now, we are concentrating on building consistency and expanding our audience," he explained.

Pulse Health and Lifestyle Influencer 2021 & 2022 winner Shiv Simani
Pulse Health and Lifestyle Influencer 2021 & 2022 winner Shiv Simani

Simani encouraged young people to embrace digital content creation which has become a source of livelihood for many Kenyans.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

