Gov't pathologist shares how Rita Waeni's killer tried removing his DNA from her body

The young woman's mutilated remains were discovered at an apartment in Roysambu last Sunday, prompting widespread shock and horror.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi after conducting a post-mortem on Rita's body, Oduor expressed profound surprise, stating, "This is the first time I have come across such an incident. I have never come across such in my forensic life."

Detailing the gruesome scene, Oduor remarked on the precision of the act, suggesting that the killer appeared to be well-versed in their actions.

"The killer looked like he knew what he was doing because when you look at the skin, it looks like it was cut by a sharp object, but when you look at the bone, it was sawed off with what looked like a hacksaw," he pointed out.

Rita Waeni Pulse Live Kenya

In a disturbing attempt to cover tracks, Waeni's killer went to great lengths to eliminate potential evidence.

"The killer tried to extract her fingernails for reasons which I may not be able to know, and as a scientist, when we see this, we think that the person was trying to hide evidence so that we are unable to get his DNA from his victim," Oduor disclosed

Despite the efforts to obscure evidence, Oduor affirmed his commitment to forensic investigation.

"We have taken samples for further analysis so that police can continue with investigations. We might get remnants of the perpetrator's DNA," he stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

The absence of Rita's head and the deliberate desecration of her body added layers of complexity to the heinous crime.

