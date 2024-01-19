The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't pathologist shares how Rita Waeni's killer tried removing his DNA from her body

Amos Robi

Oduor remarked on the precision of the act, suggesting that the killer appeared to be well-versed in their actions.

Chief Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor


In a chilling revelation, Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has disclosed disturbing details surrounding the brutal murder of 20-year-old university student Rita Waeni.

The young woman's mutilated remains were discovered at an apartment in Roysambu last Sunday, prompting widespread shock and horror.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi after conducting a post-mortem on Rita's body, Oduor expressed profound surprise, stating, "This is the first time I have come across such an incident. I have never come across such in my forensic life."

Detailing the gruesome scene, Oduor remarked on the precision of the act, suggesting that the killer appeared to be well-versed in their actions.

"The killer looked like he knew what he was doing because when you look at the skin, it looks like it was cut by a sharp object, but when you look at the bone, it was sawed off with what looked like a hacksaw," he pointed out.

Rita Waeni


READ: They demanded Sh500K - Family of 20-year-old woman killed in Roysambu speaks

In a disturbing attempt to cover tracks, Waeni's killer went to great lengths to eliminate potential evidence.

"The killer tried to extract her fingernails for reasons which I may not be able to know, and as a scientist, when we see this, we think that the person was trying to hide evidence so that we are unable to get his DNA from his victim," Oduor disclosed

Despite the efforts to obscure evidence, Oduor affirmed his commitment to forensic investigation.

"We have taken samples for further analysis so that police can continue with investigations. We might get remnants of the perpetrator's DNA," he stated.

A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu


READ: Nigerian High Commission responds to misinformation surrounding Roysambu killing

The absence of Rita's head and the deliberate desecration of her body added layers of complexity to the heinous crime.

Oduor described how the killer cut the femur clean off so that the legs were apart from the trunk. She also lost a lot of blood but this could have been after death.

Amos Robi

