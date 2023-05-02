Shorn Arwa explains how she met her husband

Arwa narrated that despite her best efforts, her husband was too busy on the phone to notice her.

However, when she greeted him, she was fascinated by his foreign accent and immediately thanked God, thinking he might be the one she had been looking for.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

During their first encounter, Arwa was sitting in the regular section of the hotel while her husband was in the VIP section.

Despite her attempts to show him signs that she was interested in him, he did not approach her.

Arwa gathered her courage and approached him as he was leaving the hotel. She showed him some photos she had taken, which featured him in most of them.

Her husband then asked her to AirDrop the photos to him, but funny enough, Arwa didn't know what that was or how it worked since she had an Android phone at the time. AirDrop is an application that only works on Apple devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Shorn Arwa went ahead and told her husband that it was better if she texted him on WhatsApp and that is how things kicked off.

Who is Shorn Arwa's husband?

Until today, no one knows Shorn Arwa's husband since she has kept it a secret although she promised to unveil him in public one of these coming days.

Her husband however appeared during the live as she tried to explained how they met and he gifted her flowers while she continued to talk in her live.

ADVERTISEMENT

His face was not clearly seen but he had a Nigerian accent while speaking to Shorn after she thanked him for the flowers.