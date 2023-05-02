The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shorn Arwa explains how she met her husband

Fabian Simiyu

Shorn Arwa says she is the one who spotted her husband and made the move

Shorn Arwa
Shorn Arwa

Lifestyle influencer Shorn Arwa revealed in a TikTok live how she tried to capture her husband's attention when they first met.

Recommended articles

Arwa narrated that despite her best efforts, her husband was too busy on the phone to notice her.

However, when she greeted him, she was fascinated by his foreign accent and immediately thanked God, thinking he might be the one she had been looking for.

Shorn Arwa
Shorn Arwa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Emotions run high as Shorn Arwa relocates to UK [Video]

During their first encounter, Arwa was sitting in the regular section of the hotel while her husband was in the VIP section.

Despite her attempts to show him signs that she was interested in him, he did not approach her.

Arwa gathered her courage and approached him as he was leaving the hotel. She showed him some photos she had taken, which featured him in most of them.

Her husband then asked her to AirDrop the photos to him, but funny enough, Arwa didn't know what that was or how it worked since she had an Android phone at the time. AirDrop is an application that only works on Apple devices.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shorn Arwa
Shorn Arwa Pulse Live Kenya

Shorn Arwa went ahead and told her husband that it was better if she texted him on WhatsApp and that is how things kicked off.

Until today, no one knows Shorn Arwa's husband since she has kept it a secret although she promised to unveil him in public one of these coming days.

Her husband however appeared during the live as she tried to explained how they met and he gifted her flowers while she continued to talk in her live.

ADVERTISEMENT

His face was not clearly seen but he had a Nigerian accent while speaking to Shorn after she thanked him for the flowers.

Arwa during the live admitted that she respects him and that she always lowers her tone whenever she is speaking to him.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]

Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]

10 habits Michelle Ntalami has quit & embraced on social media

10 habits Michelle Ntalami has quit & embraced on social media

Shorn Arwa explains how she met her husband

Shorn Arwa explains how she met her husband

Activist Milred Owiso faces lawsuit over misinformation on socialite Brenda Akinyi's death

Activist Milred Owiso faces lawsuit over misinformation on socialite Brenda Akinyi's death

Timmy Tdat flaunts house he built for his mother [Videos]

Timmy Tdat flaunts house he built for his mother [Videos]

Why Anerlisa Muigai is concerned about her suspicious weight gain

Why Anerlisa Muigai is concerned about her suspicious weight gain

Samidoh & Edday rekindle love with family vacation

Samidoh & Edday rekindle love with family vacation

Waihiga Mwaura poached from Citizen TV after 14 years

Waihiga Mwaura poached from Citizen TV after 14 years

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mashirima Kapombe

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & net worth

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Pierra Makena, Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro make radio come back

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

From left: Akothee, Andrew Kibe, and Millicent Omanga

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga