Emotions run high as Shorn Arwa relocates to UK [Video]

Shorn is leaving her family behind to relocate to the UK, and her loved ones are struggling to come to terms with her departure.

Shorn's closest friends and family members including, Nairofey, Lynn, and Nancy, organized a heartfelt gathering for her to bid her family farewell on Monday April 24.

The atmosphere was filled with nostalgia and reminiscing about the good times they had shared.

A, Shorn's family members took turns to speak, their emotions raw as they expressed how much they would miss her.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel ON Monday, Shorn's sister, Zainab, delivers an emotional speech praising her resilience and dedication to motherhood.

Zainab shared how Shorn had always been a go-getter, even from a young age, and how proud she was of the amazing mother Shorn had become.

"You are one girl that has really motivated us in our family in so many ways. Ever since our childhood days when our parents were still there. You've been a go getter ever since you were a toddler. You have grown to be such a beautiful, strong willed hardworking young lady.

"You are now a mum and I can proudly say you're the best mums I ever known. It pains all of us that you are relocating to a new country. but at the same time, we are so happy for you and we thank God for this milestone and the far that he has brought you," she said.

The realization of leaving Zainab behind brought tears to Shorn's eyes. According to her, Zainab had taken on the role of a parent when their parents passed away when Shorn was only six years old.

Shorn acknowledged that Zainab had played a significant role in shaping her into the person she was today.

"The thought of leaving Zainab behind had me crying. When i think of Zainab, i think of my parents. My parents died when i was six years old and my sister Zainab stepped in. And just so you know she was just 18 when she took the role.

"Who you people see today is a result of Zainab's making. So when i think of leaving Zainab I become a little sacred. I just wanna say thank you Zainab for sacrificing so much for me, for building me and being there for me," she said.

As the reality of leaving her loved ones behind set in, Shorn acknowledged the challenges ahead of her.

Moving to a new country meant leaving behind her friends and family, starting a new chapter, and raising her child in an unfamiliar environment.

However, she was grateful for the undying love and support of her friends and family, who had made the farewell gathering a memorable one.

"When the reality dawned on me that am leaving it didn't feel as excited as it seemed. I ma gonna live every person behind, am gonna leave my fiends, family and its like a whole new chapter.

"Its like a new baby learning how to walk because I literally don't know anyone there, and i also have a child to raise there in a new environment, " she said.

In December 2022, Arwa promised to reveal her child's father as soon as she relocated since her husband did not reside in the country.

“My husband is not here and we are both different, we are supposed to reunite and I will be moving to where he is,” Arwa excitedly said.