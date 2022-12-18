Influencer Shorn Arwa's 'secret' pregnancy journey & giving birth abroad

Arwa who kept her pregnancy private revealed the big news saying she learned of her pregnancy in 2021 and decided to remain tight-lipped about it until she gave birth.

In a video, she recorded in June 2022 just weeks before she gave birth which she shared on her YouTube channel on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Arwa revealed she had good friends who kept the pregnancy private as per her wishes.

“I had the best circle of friends throughout my journey of course I heard some few speculations from keen followers but never did I hear anyone from my circle spread anything not even to their closest friends or spouses,” Arwa said.

Shorn Arwa pregnant Pulse Live Kenya

Arwa added that her disclosure to her family that she was expectant was not taken seriously with most of them believing it was a prank. Unlike many pregnant women, the influencer also disclosed that she had a smooth pregnancy and did not have unusual cravings or dire symptoms.

"Everyone was shocked I was pregnant and thought it was a prank, but they eventually had to accept I also didn't have serious symptoms and cravings except I drank a lot of orange juice,” she said.

Arwa promised to reveal her child's father as soon as she relocated since her husband did not reside in the country.

“My husband is not here and we are both different, we are supposed to reunite and I will be moving to where he is,” Arwa excitedly said.

Shorn Arwa Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement by Arwa received different reactions from her fans:

Nadia_mukami Woooooow congratulations and welcome to motherhood ♥️♥️😌

Tin.nie___ I'm still stuck on where you gave us a whole recipe of how you gain weight bro😭😭😭 kumbe ni post pregnancy weight😂😂 congratulations 👏

Naomi__kuria Awwwww🥺🥺🥺 your womb is blessed May you enjoy your good gift! Best mom!!

Odry_pam I new it just from the face but i wasn’t sure 😢anyway congratulations 🥳 my dear am happy for you 😍

Adigodigo What's done in darkness shall come to light ..AMEN