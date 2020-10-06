Keroche heiress and Executive Still water boss Anerlisa Muigai has disclosed that she is not in good terms with her Tanzanian husband Ben Pol, just a few weeks after it was reported that things were not rosy between the two.

In a post she shared on Instagram, Anerlisa said she is one person who likes to protect her image at all times and likes to also be respected.

She went on to mention that any husband, should accord his wife the same respect to their wives.

Ben Pol with Anerlisa Muigai

Ms Muigai narrated that she had received a call from someone asking her if she was aware of what her husband was doing on an Instagram live. The person in question even sent her screenshots of the live video but she did not get to watch it.

“Somebody called asking if I was aware that “my husband” was live talking things she couldn’t understand, she even sent me screenshots. Unfortunately, I never got to watch but just to make it clear that we are not in good terms. I am a person who likes to protect my image and all I know is that I like being respected and any husband should do the same to their wife,” said Anerlisa Muigai.

She has since deleted the post.

Anerlisa Muigai's post

This comes barely two months after it was reported that the two love birds were going through a turbulent time in their relationship, after Anerlisa unfollowed the singer and deleted all pictures they took together.

They later on shut down the break up rumours after Ben Pol posted a video of them together as he danced and Anerlisa recorded him.

