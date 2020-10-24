Tanzanian RnB singer Bernard Paul Mnyang'anga Popularly known as Ben Pol has converted to Islam amidst breakup reports with his Kenyan wife Anerlisa Muigai.

On Friday, the Moyo Machine maker made it public that he had changed his religion by sharing a copy of his conversion certificate via his Insta-stories, accompanied by photos of him rocking the Islamic attires.

Following the change in religion, Pol has now acquired a new Islamic name “Behnam Paul Mnyang'anga”.

“BISMILLAH-HIR-RAHMAN-NIR-RAHIM🙏🏾. 23.10.2020” Ben Pol captioned his photo.

Singer Ben Pol converts to Islam

The change in religion comes days after Anerlisa Muigai disclosed that she is not in good terms with her lover Ben Pol.

Ms Muigai narrated that she had received a call from someone asking her if she was aware of what her husband was doing on an Instagram live. The person in question even sent her screenshots of the live video but she did not get to watch it.

“Somebody called asking if I was aware that “my husband” was live talking things she couldn’t understand, she even sent me screenshots. Unfortunately, I never got to watch but just to make it clear that we are not in good terms. I am a person who likes to protect my image and all I know is that I like being respected and any husband should do the same to their wife,” said Anerlisa Muigai.

On October 1st, 2020, photos of Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Mugai’s secret church wedding with her fiancé Ben Pol, surfaced online.

Despite the virality of the wedding photos, the two love birds (Ben Pol & Anerlisa) said nothing about the wedding.