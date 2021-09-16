RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Betty Bayo finally unveils the face of her new Man after 2 years [Photos]

I know your past won’t come as a surprise, at least I know all your exes🤣🤣, you’re my answered prayer- Bayo

Vocal singer Betty Bayo has finally revealed the face of her new man (Tash 254- Instagram name), after keeping him a secret from the public for 2 years.

On Thursday, Bayo gave netizens a glimpse of her man at a time they were celebrating two years of being together as couple.

In her message, the 11th Hour hit-maker showered Tash with praises for being a good person to her and her kids.

Finally

“Finally…it has been 2yrs since we met each other and became good friends, what led there after no one can explain it. I had to take time to get to know you better. what really inspired me was how you feared God, respected me and the love you showed towards me and the kids. I know your past won’t come as a surprise, at least I know all your exes🤣🤣. you’re my answered prayer... my LOVE I know you’re not perfect and that makes the two of us love .@tash254official wrote Betty Bayo.

On the other hand, Tash also put up a short and precise message celebrating his love with Betty Bayo.

“Thankyou for coming into my life, and making my life amazing. You make me feel LOVED everyday. I feel lucky that i have you as my LIFE Partner. Am so blessed to have you. Love you always my SWITHRT🥰🥰 @bettybayo_official Tash Shared.

The Introduction

Betty Bayo first introduced Tash to the public in May, but the photos she used had his face hidden with love emoji’s. In the photos the two were rocking matching outfits.

She also accompanied her photos with a caption that says: “Respect a man who can heal a heart he didn't break and raise a child he didn't make.😘😘😘 .something cooking.

Only Jesus can do this #mamayaoinlove”.

Previously, Bayo was married to Pastor Victor Kanyari but their marriage ended a few years ago.

