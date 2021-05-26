On Wednesday, Ms Bayo took to her social media pages, to share photos rocking matching outfits with her new man with a hashtag that says she is in love.

She also accompanied her photos with a caption that says: “Respect a man who can heal a heart he didn't break and raise a child he didn't make.😘😘😘 .something cooking.

Only Jesus can do this #mamayaoinlove”.

Singer Betty Bayo introduces her new man to the world (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

However, all the photos were taken strategically to hide the man’s face and those that were not, Bayo ensured they are covered with emoji’s before sharing online.

Many have showered the singer with congratulatory messages upon seeing the photos with her new man.

muthoniwamukiri “Congratulations 👏...Love is a beautiful thing. Enjoy mama 😘”

nycewanjeri “Congratulations to you ❤️. Love is beautiful. Once you have the genuine one ❤️”

alice.mari.ke “Congratulations darling am so happy for you🙌🙌🙌”

gatiphil “We call them heavenly sent 🙌🙌🙌🙌 a confirmation that the lord is in control”

belabkay_couture “Happy for you dear”

wambo1865 “Congrats betty na muishi na amani na furaha”

its_kuni_peter “I agree, that kind of man needs to be respected... it's not easy to find such kind of a man nowadays....”

shivelenjejumba_francis “Usimfiche ,let the whole World know.👏”

teresa_kanyi “They are called Guardian Angels who are sent straight from Heaven”

queen_esther.5623 “Yani Betty umeamua hatutamjua nani anaweza funua uso prisss”

Also Read: Betty Bayo opens up on bleaching her skin to please her Lover

Bleaching

In July 2020, Bayo who is never afraid to speak on her past relationships confessed that she once bleached her skin to please a man she was dating back in the days.

According to the 11th hour hit maker, her man wanted to marry a light skin chick, and because she was in love she gave in and bleached her skin to please him, but later on she was dumped.

“Bases on a true story .I once felt in love with a young man I was sure he will marry me I loved and adored him ,he claimed he loved me too and he would marry me if only I was light skinned (rangi ya thau) I decided to remove my legs from the sack ,Mimi huyoo river road I bleached my skin nmfurahishe the next thing he told me he will marry me if only I was abit taller weee my friend nlikua natembea na high heals throughout karibu niende nazo kwa choo to ndimukenie , along the way he dumped me leaving me looking like a confused chamelion ..yellow face black legs blue hands 🤣🤣🤣 had no choice that to go back to factory setting,” reads part of Betty Bayo's post.

Moving in

In a separate narration, the singer also disclosed that she made a mistake by moving in with a man she had barely known for three weeks.