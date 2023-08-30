The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

Amos Robi

There have been online speculations that Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo's relationship has been facing storms

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Singer Brown Mauzo has officially put an end to the swirling speculations surrounding his relationship with Vera Sidika.

Recommended articles

The couple's relationship has been a subject of discussion, as they dropped hints about a possible troubled phase in their relationship without explicitly confirming their status.

However, on August 30, Mauzo took a step by addressing the matter on his social media platforms.

He provided much-needed clarity, revealing that he and Sidika had collectively chosen to part ways and embark on separate paths.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement, Mauzo emphasised that this decision not only holds benefits for him and Vera but also for their children, Asia Brown and Ice Brown.

"Dear friends and supporters, I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways," he shared.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika debunks clout rumours surrounding breakup with Brown Mauzo

Mauzo acknowledged the memorable moments they had shared throughout their journey, expressing gratitude for the experiences they had created together.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he underscored that their relationship had reached a point where parting ways was in the best interest of both parties and their children.

"Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it's best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately," he added.

In the midst of the news, Mauzo extended gratitude to their fans for the unwavering support they had received during their relationship. He also requested understanding and privacy as they navigated their new paths independently.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer further reflected on the lessons he had gained from his time with Vera Sidika and affirmed their commitment to focusing on healing and embracing the future with open hearts.

"Though our paths may diverge, we will always cherish the memories we've created together. We both remain grateful for the lessons learned and the growth we've experienced.

"Our focus is now healing and embracing the future with open hearts," Mauzo concluded his statement.

This announcement follows months of speculation surrounding the state of Mauzo's relationship with Sidika.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two Pulse Live Kenya

Vera had intermittently addressed the rumors, emphasising that her actions were not driven by a desire for attention. Cryptic posts from both Vera and Mauzo had only fueled curiosity.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Muthee Kiengei introduces Sh300 membership to his online church

Muthee Kiengei introduces Sh300 membership to his online church

Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

Reason Nimo will never introduce her 2nd child to the public

Reason Nimo will never introduce her 2nd child to the public

Zuchu fires warning at radio presenter after remarks on her mom's religious values

Zuchu fires warning at radio presenter after remarks on her mom's religious values

Raila Junior’s wife speaks about her relationship with Ida Odinga

Raila Junior’s wife speaks about her relationship with Ida Odinga

Staff lose Sh100K quiz money for failing to name goat meat

Staff lose Sh100K quiz money for failing to name goat meat

Benachi responds to claims of being sustained by wife in the U.S.

Benachi responds to claims of being sustained by wife in the U.S.

Boniface Mwangi's WhatsApp exchange with lawyer ends up in court

Boniface Mwangi's WhatsApp exchange with lawyer ends up in court

It's like being in a zoo - Tems on dealing with fame

It's like being in a zoo - Tems on dealing with fame

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi speaks after Kenya Power disrupts plan to go live for 4 days nonstop

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage