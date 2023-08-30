Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

The couple's relationship has been a subject of discussion, as they dropped hints about a possible troubled phase in their relationship without explicitly confirming their status.

However, on August 30, Mauzo took a step by addressing the matter on his social media platforms.

He provided much-needed clarity, revealing that he and Sidika had collectively chosen to part ways and embark on separate paths.

In his statement, Mauzo emphasised that this decision not only holds benefits for him and Vera but also for their children, Asia Brown and Ice Brown.

"Dear friends and supporters, I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways," he shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mauzo acknowledged the memorable moments they had shared throughout their journey, expressing gratitude for the experiences they had created together.

However, he underscored that their relationship had reached a point where parting ways was in the best interest of both parties and their children.

"Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it's best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately," he added.

In the midst of the news, Mauzo extended gratitude to their fans for the unwavering support they had received during their relationship. He also requested understanding and privacy as they navigated their new paths independently.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

The singer further reflected on the lessons he had gained from his time with Vera Sidika and affirmed their commitment to focusing on healing and embracing the future with open hearts.

"Though our paths may diverge, we will always cherish the memories we've created together. We both remain grateful for the lessons learned and the growth we've experienced.

"Our focus is now healing and embracing the future with open hearts," Mauzo concluded his statement.

Speculations surrounding Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

This announcement follows months of speculation surrounding the state of Mauzo's relationship with Sidika.

