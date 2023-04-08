Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

Social media has been abuzz with questions regarding the marital status of Vera Sidika and her partner, Brown Mauzo. Fans and followers have been eagerly awaiting news on whether the couple had tied the knot or not.

Vera Sidika, who is known for her lavish lifestyle and glamorous fashion sense, has been in the limelight for several years. She rose to fame after appearing in a popular music video and later became a well-known personality in Kenya and beyond.

While the couple has been open about their love for each other on social media, fans have been curious about the status of their union. This prompted Vera Sidika to set the record straight.

In her Instagram stories, Sidika stated that she and Mauzo are legally married, even though they have not yet had a wedding ceremony. She promised her followers that when they finally do have their wedding ceremony, it will be the biggest in Africa.

"For the record we are legally married we just have done our wedding ceremony yet (the party) I promise you this will be the biggest wedding in Africa," Sidika wrote.

Sidika has been defensive of not only her union but her partner as well, she recently came to her husband's defense after questions arose as to what exactly he does for a living besides music.

Sidika said her husband is a hardworking man who keep his businesses on the low and does not love to flex.

“You should know better.. if you only knew the assets my hubby has you’ll sit quietly in a village.

"He’s just not the type to flaunt or talk. Him being an artist doesn’t mean he ain’t got his shit together my friend. You all live in a society where you drive range rovers & own no properties & think that’s a flex," Sidika said.

Sidika has on numerous occasions denied being the one funding her hubby's lifestyle urging her critics to keep off her private affairs.

"Some people invest in important things & never make noise. I’m loud, I know. My man ain’t. And coz he ain’t doesn’t mean he ain’t got his life well put together. Y’all know I’m smart enough to make the right decisions. so move on,” Sidika said.