The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

Amos Robi

Questions have been raised about the legal status of Vera Sidika's marriage to Brown Mauzo.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Reality TV star Vera Sidika has cleared the air on her marital status, following questions from netizens about her relationship with musician Brown Mauzo.

Recommended articles

Social media has been abuzz with questions regarding the marital status of Vera Sidika and her partner, Brown Mauzo. Fans and followers have been eagerly awaiting news on whether the couple had tied the knot or not.

Vera Sidika, who is known for her lavish lifestyle and glamorous fashion sense, has been in the limelight for several years. She rose to fame after appearing in a popular music video and later became a well-known personality in Kenya and beyond.

While the couple has been open about their love for each other on social media, fans have been curious about the status of their union. This prompted Vera Sidika to set the record straight.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months
Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika shuts down Amber Ray as things get personal with men dragged in

In her Instagram stories, Sidika stated that she and Mauzo are legally married, even though they have not yet had a wedding ceremony. She promised her followers that when they finally do have their wedding ceremony, it will be the biggest in Africa.

"For the record we are legally married we just have done our wedding ceremony yet (the party) I promise you this will be the biggest wedding in Africa," Sidika wrote.

Sidika has been defensive of not only her union but her partner as well, she recently came to her husband's defense after questions arose as to what exactly he does for a living besides music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidika said her husband is a hardworking man who keep his businesses on the low and does not love to flex.

“You should know better.. if you only knew the assets my hubby has you’ll sit quietly in a village.

"He’s just not the type to flaunt or talk. Him being an artist doesn’t mean he ain’t got his shit together my friend. You all live in a society where you drive range rovers & own no properties & think that’s a flex," Sidika said.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inside Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo's spectacular gender reveal party [Videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidika has on numerous occasions denied being the one funding her hubby's lifestyle urging her critics to keep off her private affairs.

"Some people invest in important things & never make noise. I’m loud, I know. My man ain’t. And coz he ain’t doesn’t mean he ain’t got his life well put together. Y’all know I’m smart enough to make the right decisions. so move on,” Sidika said.

Sidika and Brown Mauzo are blessed with a daughter and expecting another son together.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I prayed for a husband and met him after just one week – Mercy Masika reveals

I prayed for a husband and met him after just one week – Mercy Masika reveals

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

God did it for me - TikTok sensation Lit Boy flaunts his first car

God did it for me - TikTok sensation Lit Boy flaunts his first car

Shaffie Weru, Yvonne Okwara land new jobs, Pastor Ng'ang'a selling his hotel & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Shaffie Weru, Yvonne Okwara land new jobs, Pastor Ng'ang'a selling his hotel & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mungai Eve's birthday guests shower her with over Sh600,000 worth of gifts [Video]

Mungai Eve's birthday guests shower her with over Sh600,000 worth of gifts [Video]

Citizen TV seniors give Sam Gituku 'Form One' treatment on his News Gang debut [Video]

Citizen TV seniors give Sam Gituku 'Form One' treatment on his News Gang debut [Video]

Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Daddie Marto, Mariam Bishar and Nick Kwach

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job