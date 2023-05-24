Vera Sidika debunks clout rumours surrounding breakup with Brown Mauzo

According to Vera, breakup clouts are lame, overused, and outdated. She stated that she has never engaged in breakup clout in the last five years.

"I always have unique ideas if I wanna chase clout and you all know it ,not this. Please just stop forcing it. Not everything in life revolves around clout," Vera wrote.

Vera affirmed that she would rather do other things than engage in breakup clout, as people have been saying on social media.

She continued, stating that things happen in life for a reason and added that not every breakup occurs because of infidelity.

Vera stated that there are many factors that contribute to breakups, emphasizing that life happens, and people break up and move on.

"People breakup and move on. Some breakup and fix issues. That's what life is all about. Never a smooth ride," Vera added.

Vera opened up that she doesn't engage in such activities and that is why people didn't know when she ended her relationship with her Tanzanian ex and Senegalese ex until months later.

She said that clout chasing with fake break up only invites negative energy in relationships.

"It's like some kind of a curse. It's either we broken up or not. Or broke up and later resolved issues. Not break up for clout. It's childish and tiring," Vera concluded.

Why people concluded that Vera and Brown Mauzo have broken up

In the past, Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo used to share photos together along with affectionate captions, but such posts are now noticeably absent.

The first sign of trouble arose when Vera removed the "wife" caption from her Instagram bio, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship.

On his part, Brown Mauzo deleted all the photos featuring Vera from his Instagram page and proceeded to unfollow her.

