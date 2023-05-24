The sports category has moved to a new website.

Vera Sidika debunks clout rumours surrounding breakup with Brown Mauzo

Fabian Simiyu

Vera Sidika explains why clout chasing is outdated

Vera Sidika has taken to her Instagram page to address allegations that her breakup with baby daddy Brown Mauzo is a clout-chasing stunt.

According to Vera, breakup clouts are lame, overused, and outdated. She stated that she has never engaged in breakup clout in the last five years.

"I always have unique ideas if I wanna chase clout and you all know it ,not this. Please just stop forcing it. Not everything in life revolves around clout," Vera wrote.

READ: Vera Sidika uncovers hidden motive for leaving Brown Mauzo

Vera affirmed that she would rather do other things than engage in breakup clout, as people have been saying on social media.

She continued, stating that things happen in life for a reason and added that not every breakup occurs because of infidelity.

Vera stated that there are many factors that contribute to breakups, emphasizing that life happens, and people break up and move on.

"People breakup and move on. Some breakup and fix issues. That's what life is all about. Never a smooth ride," Vera added.

READ: Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

Vera opened up that she doesn't engage in such activities and that is why people didn't know when she ended her relationship with her Tanzanian ex and Senegalese ex until months later.

She said that clout chasing with fake break up only invites negative energy in relationships.

"It's like some kind of a curse. It's either we broken up or not. Or broke up and later resolved issues. Not break up for clout. It's childish and tiring," Vera concluded.

In the past, Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo used to share photos together along with affectionate captions, but such posts are now noticeably absent.

The first sign of trouble arose when Vera removed the "wife" caption from her Instagram bio, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship.

On his part, Brown Mauzo deleted all the photos featuring Vera from his Instagram page and proceeded to unfollow her.

Amidst the unfolding drama surrounding his separation from Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo now follows his two daughters, Asia Brown and Lareesa Brown, on social media.

