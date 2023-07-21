ADVERTISEMENT
Charisma explains why his ex Foi Wambui was a perfect match

Fabian Simiyu

Charisma revealed that his relationship with Foi was private and not a secret

Kenyan musician Fidel Eli Shammah Omusula Charisma when he appeared on Pulse Kenya's LSL Show
Kenyan musician Fidel Eli Shammah Omusula "Charisma" when he appeared on Pulse Kenya's LSL Show

In Episode Six of Pulse Kenya's 'Love, Sex, and Lies', Le Band singer Charisma shares details of his past relationship with YouTuber Foi Wambui.

Despite headlines surrounding their supposed reunion, Charisma clarified that they are no longer together and are now just good friends.

He revealed that they had dated for a while, but eventually, they reached a point where things stopped working between them.

Foi Wambui and Charisma in a photo shared on Instagram in August 2022
Foi Wambui and Charisma in a photo shared on Instagram in August 2022 Foi Wambui and Charisma in a photo shared on Instagram in August 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
Despite the romantic relationship coming to an end, Charisma emphasized that they remain great friends and still exchange greetings with each other.

When the two were still dating, their relationship used to be lowkey, and Charisma explained that they were not hiding anything from people.

"The thing about the two of us is that we weren't a secret but we were private. If you met us for sure you could tell we were dating but we never went out of our way to let people know that we were together," Charisma explained.

Josh Wonder, Ajib Gathoni's ex-boyfriend, was present as Charisma gave the details. Curious, Wonder asked Charisma is he would get back together with Foi, should the chance become available.

Charisma, Josh Wonder and I Am Atieno on the set of Pulse Kenya's 'Love, Sex & Lies', Episode Six
Charisma, Josh Wonder and I Am Atieno on the set of Pulse Kenya's 'Love, Sex & Lies', Episode Six Charisma, Josh Wonder and I Am Atieno on the set of Pulse Kenya's 'Love, Sex & Lies', Episode Six Pulse Live Kenya

Charisma was uncertain but admitted that Foi is an amazing person and he enjoyed the time they spent together.

"What happened, happened. What was meant to be, will be," Charisma answered.

He continued that they are currently on different paths, and everyone is pursuing their own endeavors, respecting each other's choices.

Charisma emphasised that there is no animosity between them, and he continued to heap praise on Foi, stating that she is a genuine person.

Charisma in a photo posted on May 3, 2023, on Instagram.
Charisma in a photo posted on May 3, 2023, on Instagram. Pulse Live Kenya

He concluded that he would never speak negatively about someone he has shared a significant part of his life with, acknowledging their shared past.

He confirmed that he is in another phase of his life, and Josh joked that he is lonely.

