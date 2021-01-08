Gospel singer David Kilonzo aka DK Kwenye Beat and his wife Shanice Wangechi have welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family.

A grateful DK shared the news on Friday, revealing that they had named their bundle of joy as baby Kayley Leilani Kilonzo. The name Kayley means Who Is Like God.

The Asusu hit-maker went on to thank Doctors who were in charge of his wife’s safe delivery, as well as their parents for being supportive throughout pregnancy journey.

DK Kwenye Beat and his wife Shanice Wangechi

“When they say good things are for free,I say thank you God.We have travelled a long journey of so many matters but now we are grateful for this bundle of joy that we have been blessed with.

My heart felt gratitude to my Love @shanicewangechi for adding a reason of joyous moments in 2021 by giving us baby Kayley is truly a blessing to be your father and your mums chosen one.

We shall forever remain grateful to the @rfh_healthcare team for their professionalism, availability and their cordiality which made the delivery of this gift so easy simple and comfortable to mama _Kayley Leilani Kilonzo_ To our parents, what a great honour it is to be supported and know that you have had our backs from day one, blessings upon you in spades, we celebrate you now and forever" said DK in part.

DK Kwenye Beat and his wife Shanice Wangechi

DK went on to say; “We also appreciate all your well wishes and congratulatory remarks as we now get ready to raise a champion an ambassador to the world and agent of change and Joy.Mungu mbele and may you all be immensely blessed 🙌 🙏. God's speed to all as we get ready for parenting manenos 😄 🤣”.

Shanice Wangechi

Also Read: DK Kwenye Beat & his wife expecting their first child together (Photo)