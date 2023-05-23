The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mr Seed opens up about depression after accident disrupted his life

Lynet Okumu

Mr Seed has opened up about the aftermath of the fatal accident, expressing how it has hindered him from performing some important daily tasks

Kenyan singer Mr Seed
Kenyan singer Mr Seed

Renowned musician Moses Owino, popularly known as Mr Seed, has provided a much-anticipated update on his health following a tragic accident that claimed the life of his photographer.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, Mr Seed reached out to his fans, urging them to pray for his recovery.

Following the accident, Mr Seed was advised to undergo a three-week period of bed rest. However, he revealed that his condition has taken a toll on him, leaving him unable to walk or perform simple daily tasks such as cleaning himself.

Mr Seed
Mr Seed Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

Sharing his struggle with his followers, he described his current state as depressing.

"25 days on this bed not been able to walk or clean myself after the accident. This is depressing. Keep praying for Mr Seed. I will rise again," wrote Mr Seed, expressing his determination to overcome this challenging phase

The accident, which occurred on April 29, also involved singer DJ Kwenye Beat. Fortunately, both artists survived the tragic incident.

Mr Seed
Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Singer Mr Seed survives fatal accident, friends not so lucky

However, Mr Seed's wife, Nimo Gachuiri, shared the heartbreaking news that some of their family members lost their lives in the accident. The devastating experience has left her deeply scarred.

Recalling the terrifying incident, Nimo expressed her disbelief that Mr Seed had managed to survive.

Mr Seed
Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

She described her fear and shock, having witnessed everything firsthand. Although the details remain hazy, Nimo vividly remembers rushing to the accident scene, encountering lifeless bodies, and desperately pleading for Mr Seed to regain consciousness.

One of the people who lost their lives in the accident include Ambroze Khan, Mr Seeds videographer.

The name of the video director had been withheld from the public until blogger Xtian Dela mourned him.

Ambroze Khan
Ambroze Khan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, videographer who perished in grisly accident

He eulogized the videographer as a talented person while raising questions about what really happened before the accident.

Lynet Okumu
Mr Seed opens up about depression after accident disrupted his life

Mr Seed opens up about depression after accident disrupted his life

