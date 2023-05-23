Mr Seed opens up about depression after accident disrupted his life

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, Mr Seed reached out to his fans, urging them to pray for his recovery.

Following the accident, Mr Seed was advised to undergo a three-week period of bed rest. However, he revealed that his condition has taken a toll on him, leaving him unable to walk or perform simple daily tasks such as cleaning himself.

Depressing condition

Sharing his struggle with his followers, he described his current state as depressing.

"25 days on this bed not been able to walk or clean myself after the accident. This is depressing. Keep praying for Mr Seed. I will rise again," wrote Mr Seed, expressing his determination to overcome this challenging phase

Mr Seed involved in a deadly accident

The accident, which occurred on April 29, also involved singer DJ Kwenye Beat. Fortunately, both artists survived the tragic incident.

However, Mr Seed's wife, Nimo Gachuiri, shared the heartbreaking news that some of their family members lost their lives in the accident. The devastating experience has left her deeply scarred.

Recalling the terrifying incident, Nimo expressed her disbelief that Mr Seed had managed to survive.

She described her fear and shock, having witnessed everything firsthand. Although the details remain hazy, Nimo vividly remembers rushing to the accident scene, encountering lifeless bodies, and desperately pleading for Mr Seed to regain consciousness.

Fans mourn Mr seeds videographer

One of the people who lost their lives in the accident include Ambroze Khan, Mr Seeds videographer.

The name of the video director had been withheld from the public until blogger Xtian Dela mourned him.

