Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

In a statement posted on the artist's social media, Mr Seed's handlers conveyed that they will give any updates on his condition "as they become available".

Indicating that the 'Dawa Ya Baridi' singer is in no state to address any inquiries into his Nanyuki accident, the team requested privacy over the next month to allow him to focus on recovery.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the passengers with him and two from the other vehicle involved. and our thoughts and condolences are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Moses Owino Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

"Despite the setback, Mr Seed is determined to continue creating and sharing their art with the world. He has been working hard on news material. and we cannot wait to share it with his fans," the statement read in part.

The statement also disclosed that Mr Seed had been in the company of his photographer, videographer, fellow artist DK Kwenye Beat and a businessman at the time of the accident, without indication of who had lost their life in the incident.

He had been travelling in the company of his wife, Nimo Gachuiri, who was in a separate car and was unharmed.

Nimo gave the initial updates on the incident, detailing the dire condition she had found her husband in when she arrived at the scene of the accident.

"Yaani it wasn't a dream, 3 people died! I don't know how my hubby insisted I drive in a different car, something we never do! He was so lucky he decided to have the seat belt, he was sitting on back left where the impact was," Nimo posted on Sunday, along with a video of the mangled car.