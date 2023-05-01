The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

Miriam Mwende

We ask that you respect Mar Seed's privacy and give him time to focus on his recovery - update after Nanyuki accident.

Mr Seed
Mr Seed

Moses Owino 'Mr Seed' is on a three-week medical bed rest after suffering a pelvic fracture in a road accident on Saturday, his team announced on Sunday.

Recommended articles

In a statement posted on the artist's social media, Mr Seed's handlers conveyed that they will give any updates on his condition "as they become available".

Indicating that the 'Dawa Ya Baridi' singer is in no state to address any inquiries into his Nanyuki accident, the team requested privacy over the next month to allow him to focus on recovery.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the passengers with him and two from the other vehicle involved. and our thoughts and condolences are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Moses Owino Mr Seed
Moses Owino Mr Seed Moses Owino Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

"Despite the setback, Mr Seed is determined to continue creating and sharing their art with the world. He has been working hard on news material. and we cannot wait to share it with his fans," the statement read in part.

The statement also disclosed that Mr Seed had been in the company of his photographer, videographer, fellow artist DK Kwenye Beat and a businessman at the time of the accident, without indication of who had lost their life in the incident.

He had been travelling in the company of his wife, Nimo Gachuiri, who was in a separate car and was unharmed.

READ: Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Nimo gave the initial updates on the incident, detailing the dire condition she had found her husband in when she arrived at the scene of the accident.

"Yaani it wasn't a dream, 3 people died! I don't know how my hubby insisted I drive in a different car, something we never do! He was so lucky he decided to have the seat belt, he was sitting on back left where the impact was," Nimo posted on Sunday, along with a video of the mangled car.

In a video shared by Bahati on Sunday, DK Kwenye Beat suffered minor injuries and received treatment alongside Mr Seed.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance during Labour Day [WATCH]

Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance during Labour Day [WATCH]

Ayra Starr misses Houston show due to health concerns

Ayra Starr misses Houston show due to health concerns

Xtian Dela in bitter rant after friend Ambroze died in Mr Seed's accident

Xtian Dela in bitter rant after friend Ambroze died in Mr Seed's accident

Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

Amber Ray's baby shower takes surprising turn with a romantic proposal [Videos]

Amber Ray's baby shower takes surprising turn with a romantic proposal [Videos]

Accused Rwandan transgender fashion designer had show in Kampala before arrest

Accused Rwandan transgender fashion designer had show in Kampala before arrest

Bobi Wine's birthday message to Jose Chameleone

Bobi Wine's birthday message to Jose Chameleone

Evelyne Wanjiru's partner finally addresses pregnancy allegations

Evelyne Wanjiru's partner finally addresses pregnancy allegations

Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mashirima Kapombe

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & networth

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Pierra Makena, Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro make radio come back

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

From left: Akothee, Andrew Kibe, and Millicent Omanga

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga