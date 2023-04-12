The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Billnass breaks into tears after Nandy's Range Rover gift on his birthday [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Tanzanian singer Nandy, celebrated her husband Billnass with a a multimillion Range Rover Sport which is a luxury SUV machine manufactured by Land Rover.

Billnass & Nandy
Billnass & Nandy

Tanzanian singer Faustina Charles Mfinaga, popularly known as Nandy, celebrated her husband's 30th birthday in style.

Recommended articles

The singer surprised her husband, William Nicholaus Lymo 'Billnass', also a singer, with a brand new Range Rover Sport.

The vehicle retails for anywhere between Sh11 million and Sh16 million depending on the type.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Nandy blindfolded Billnass and took him to a decorated venue where his surprise awaited him.

When they arrived at the venue, Nandy cut the ribbon, and the Range Rover Sport was finally unveiled.

The car was covered in red ribbons, and Billnass broke into tears after receiving his gift in style.

"Nakupenda Billnass no mara waaaaaa mshkaji wangu lets secure the bag. ( I love you Billnass. No matter what my partner lets secure the bag)," Nandi captioned the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nandy and Billnass enjoy Valentine's Day in France [Video]

Before surprising her husband with the pricey gift at night, Nandy had earlier treated him to a small memorable bash to mark the milestone.

The couple celebrated the special day together in a room romantically decorated with red balloons and flower petals. The two toasted to the beautiful milestone as they ate cake together.

In a lengthy emotional post, Nandy praise her husband and thanked him for being part of her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mume wangu.. happy 30 years old! Sijui nikuelezeje but umebeba maaana halisi ya uwanamke wangu! Hii siku ni ya kipekee sio sababu umezaliwa hapana ni sababu ni siku yako ya kuzaliwa ya kwanza kwenye maisha yetu ukiwa kwenye ndoa ukiwa mume wangu wow.

"(My husband.. happy 30 years old! I don't know how to explain it to you but you carry the real meaning of my femininity! This day is special not because you were born, no it is because it is your first birthday in our life as my husband)," she wrote.

READ: Singer Nandy and Billnass' newborn baby lands job hours after birth

Nandy and Billnass have been together for a while and have been open about their relationship on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple has been known to showcase their love for each other publicly, and this latest act of generosity from Nandy further cements their love.

The Range Rover Sport is a luxury SUV manufactured by Land Rover, a British car manufacturer.

The car is renowned for its off-road capabilities and luxurious features. It is a popular car among celebrities and the wealthy.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Winnie Odinga’s biography: Age, education, career, net worth & spouse

Winnie Odinga’s biography: Age, education, career, net worth & spouse

Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Billnass breaks into tears after Nandy's Range Rover gift on his birthday [Video]

Billnass breaks into tears after Nandy's Range Rover gift on his birthday [Video]

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Winnie Odinga discloses trait that most of her potential suitors lack

Winnie Odinga discloses trait that most of her potential suitors lack

Lady behind unusual coffin advert on TikTok speaks after video sparks outrage

Lady behind unusual coffin advert on TikTok speaks after video sparks outrage

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Lang'ata Member of Parliament (MP) Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang'o

Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt