Billnass breaks into tears after Nandy's Range Rover gift on his birthday [Video]

The singer surprised her husband, William Nicholaus Lymo 'Billnass', also a singer, with a brand new Range Rover Sport.

The vehicle retails for anywhere between Sh11 million and Sh16 million depending on the type.

The surprise

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Nandy blindfolded Billnass and took him to a decorated venue where his surprise awaited him.

When they arrived at the venue, Nandy cut the ribbon, and the Range Rover Sport was finally unveiled.

The car was covered in red ribbons, and Billnass broke into tears after receiving his gift in style.

"Nakupenda Billnass no mara waaaaaa mshkaji wangu lets secure the bag. ( I love you Billnass. No matter what my partner lets secure the bag)," Nandi captioned the video.

The celebrations

Before surprising her husband with the pricey gift at night, Nandy had earlier treated him to a small memorable bash to mark the milestone.

The couple celebrated the special day together in a room romantically decorated with red balloons and flower petals. The two toasted to the beautiful milestone as they ate cake together.

In a lengthy emotional post, Nandy praise her husband and thanked him for being part of her life.

"Mume wangu.. happy 30 years old! Sijui nikuelezeje but umebeba maaana halisi ya uwanamke wangu! Hii siku ni ya kipekee sio sababu umezaliwa hapana ni sababu ni siku yako ya kuzaliwa ya kwanza kwenye maisha yetu ukiwa kwenye ndoa ukiwa mume wangu wow.

"(My husband.. happy 30 years old! I don't know how to explain it to you but you carry the real meaning of my femininity! This day is special not because you were born, no it is because it is your first birthday in our life as my husband)," she wrote.

Nandy and Billnass have been together for a while and have been open about their relationship on social media.

The couple has been known to showcase their love for each other publicly, and this latest act of generosity from Nandy further cements their love.

The Range Rover Sport is a luxury SUV manufactured by Land Rover, a British car manufacturer.