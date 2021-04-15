Gospel Singer Linet Munyali aka Size 8 has been appointed as the new brand Ambassador for Sweet Baby Petroleum Jelly.

The Mateke hit maker shared the news with her over 2.2 million followers, saying she is happy with the new ambassadorial deal.

“BRAND AMBASSADOR 😭😭😭😭

SWEET BABY PETROLEUM JELLY for babies...... Jehovah Jireh you are more than enough” shared Size 8.

The Milele FM Radio host is among Kenyan celebrities who have landed a good number of endorsement deals due to their influence in the society.

In 2019, Gospel singer landed yet another ambassadorial deal after being appointed as the brand ambassador for Kleesoft Washing Powder.

“Glory to God In the highest for this golden opportunity to work with KLEESOFT WASHING Powder as their new BRAND AMBASSADOR!!!! Isn’t God amazing? Yes He is. So I take this opportunity to invite you to try KLEESOFT WASHING POWDER today you will not regret it. It's the best............... new packaging coming soon........ kufua ni kleesoft na kleesoft ni kufua ” she wrote.

Another One

2018 was also a good year for Mama Wambo as she was also named the brand ambassador for Soft Care Sanitary Pads.

