In a post via his Instagram, Konde Boy said that he is Nairobi to unwind after completing his second studio Album.

“My Album is Done it's time to Flex Yoo..!!!! Nairobi Single Boy Just Landed 🏁 You know The Vibe 🙈” shared Harmonize.

Single Boy is here –Shouts Harmonize after landing in Nairobi (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize has been single for weeks now after breakup with Bongo Movie Actress Frida Kajala, after dating for only two months.

The two broke up after it emerged that Harmonize was seducing and sending nudes to Kajala’s daughter called Paula Kajala.

The Attitude hit maker landed in Kenya on Monday, days after his manager Dr. Sebastian Ndege aka Jembe ni Jembe was also spotted in the Country holidaying with his Kenyan girlfriend, Queen Yulah. The two love birds were spotted at Ngong Hills.

Yulah went public with her relationship with Jembe in March, at a time she was celebrating her Birthday.

“What’s my birthday without him😅” shared Queen Yulah.

Queen Yulah’s public display of affection for Dr. Jembe came after months of trying hard to keep their affair under wraps. Her relationship with Jembe was confirmed by Konde Boy who shared photos of the two having a good time in a swimming pool a few months ago.