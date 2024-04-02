The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The fat paycheck that sealed Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki's fate in acting

Amos Robi

Smallz Munyoki has featured in top shows such as 'Single Kiasi', Trap 'House', 'Mpakani', among others.

Actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki
Actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki

In an industry where beginnings are often marked by humble paychecks and minor roles, actor Michael Smallz Munyoki's entry into the acting world was anything but ordinary.

Recommended articles

His debut in acting wasn't just a foot in the door – it was a lucrative paycheck that left him stunned and motivated to pursue his passion even further.

Munyoki's story is one of perseverance and determination. Despite starting with minor roles as a background actor, his first paycheck was anything but minor.

"My first paycheck as an actor was very good, which is why I even decided to stick to acting. I was a background actor, mostly dancing and singing, and when I got the check, I could not believe it. It was Sh96,000," Munyoki revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki
Actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki Actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top film-makers win big at Kalasha awards [Full list of winners]

The substantial paycheck served as validation for Munyoki, reinforcing his belief that pursuing his passion could indeed lead to financial success.

"I looked at the check and said if I can do what I love and get paid for it, then why am I struggling? Then I said, come what, I am sticking to my art," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Munyoki's journey wasn't without its challenges. Despite the initial windfall, he experienced fluctuations in his earnings as he navigated through the industry.

Beyond the allure of fame and financial rewards, Munyoki emphasiees the importance of mental wellness and a strong support system.

Actor Michael Munyoki on 'Mpakani'
Actor Michael Munyoki on 'Mpakani' Actor Michael Munyoki on 'Mpakani' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jimmi Gathu, Nini Wacera among fresh cast to join 'Single Kiasi' ahead of season 3

He credits his friends, family, and wife for keeping him grounded and reminding him of his roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I picked abit of what the artists abroad usually do, I kept my connections from childhood very strong. I am very close to my family, wife and kid so they keep me grounded," said Munyoki.

Today, Munyoki is celebrated for his roles in popular shows such as 'Trap House,' 'Mpakani,' 'Njoro wa Uba' 'Chini ya Mnazi' and 'Single Kiasi,' among others, marking his ascent from a background actor to a notable figure in the Kenyan entertainment scene.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: The late Chongin Kale, Rita Tinina & Brian Chira

Notable Kenyans who've passed away since the beginning of 2024

Diana Marua and her Nigerian look-alike

Diana B reacts after finding her Nigerian doppelganger

Kenyan Gospel singer Cecilia Wairimu 'Amani' ( Instagram)

Amani explains how submission works in her 7-year marriage

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro reacts after NRG Radio unveiled her as CEO on Fool's Day