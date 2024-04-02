The fat paycheck that sealed Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki's fate in acting

His debut in acting wasn't just a foot in the door – it was a lucrative paycheck that left him stunned and motivated to pursue his passion even further.

Munyoki's story is one of perseverance and determination. Despite starting with minor roles as a background actor, his first paycheck was anything but minor.

"My first paycheck as an actor was very good, which is why I even decided to stick to acting. I was a background actor, mostly dancing and singing, and when I got the check, I could not believe it. It was Sh96,000," Munyoki revealed.

Actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki Pulse Live Kenya

The substantial paycheck served as validation for Munyoki, reinforcing his belief that pursuing his passion could indeed lead to financial success.

"I looked at the check and said if I can do what I love and get paid for it, then why am I struggling? Then I said, come what, I am sticking to my art," he added.

Handling mental wellness amidst an acting career

But Munyoki's journey wasn't without its challenges. Despite the initial windfall, he experienced fluctuations in his earnings as he navigated through the industry.

Beyond the allure of fame and financial rewards, Munyoki emphasiees the importance of mental wellness and a strong support system.

Actor Michael Munyoki on 'Mpakani' Pulse Live Kenya

He credits his friends, family, and wife for keeping him grounded and reminding him of his roots.

"I picked abit of what the artists abroad usually do, I kept my connections from childhood very strong. I am very close to my family, wife and kid so they keep me grounded," said Munyoki.