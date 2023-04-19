Sonko in hot water over accusations in Millicent Omanga's alleged video leak

Sonko posted photos of the young man on Twitter on Tuesday, claiming that he was behind the leaked content and would face the consequences.

However, the man in the photo, who goes by the name Robbie Mediskah Njama, has come forward to deny Sonko's allegations.

"I was brought to attention last night that Mike Sonko Mbuvi, the former Nairobi County Governor had put up a tweet on his Twitter account that had my image with the current CAS Interior Millicent Omanga insinuating that I am a Tanzanian national who is behind the recently uploaded photos and videos of CAS Millicent," Robbie wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Robbie accused Sonko of defamation, stating that the photos were taken between 2017-2019 and have nothing to do with the recent viral content.

"I hereby choose to address the narrative as a defamation of character because the two photos date back to 2017-2019.

"As a person who enjoys his rights in this land, I am not going to let this slide and Mike Sonko has to answer to my questions because honestly apart from damaging my image so far, it has been a psychological nightmare for me and to those who are close to me," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike sonko Pulse Live Kenya

Robbie expressed his disappointment with Sonko's actions, stating that they have caused him and his loved ones psychological harm.

"People who know me in person can out rightly rule the story as a fallacy and many of them hold me in high regard.

"Using my images to tarnish my name is not only draining but also wrong. I am a young man with a bright future ahead and such a narrative can be detrimental to any move that I make in future," he wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He has vowed to take legal action against Sonko to clear his name and protect his reputation.