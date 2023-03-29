Conjestina Achieng secures job offer from Sonko after 8-month rehab journey

The flamboyant politician has offered former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng a decent job after her release from rehab.

Sonko took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his plan for Achieng's employment. He vowed to provide her with a stable job that comes with a good salary.

"This time round we are not releasing her to go back to Siaya. Immediately, she is discharged after fully recovering, I have already prepared a good plan for her where she will also be earning a salary," Sonko wrote.

According to Sonko, Achieng's new job will involve serving as the head trainer in all his establishments, including the Salama Bling Beach Resort and Kimeremeta Safari Lodge.

"As a long-term measure, we are intending to open for her a boxing training centre where she will be coaching boxing. She will also serve as the head trainer in all the gyms in our establishments (Salama Bling Beach Resort, Kimeremeta Safari Lodge etc.)." Sonko wrote.

She will also be the assistant head of security and head of all female bouncers at Club Volume Mombasa at night and during peak hours/holidays.

The news of Achieng's discharge was also shared by Carol Radull, who thanked Mike Sonko for helping out Conjestina up to this far.

"Eight months in the Centre in Mombasa, my girl Conjestina Achieng looks so good! Work in a gym awaits her upon completion where she will be training young boxers. Thank you, Mike Sonko. We never give up," Radull shared on Twitter.

Conjestina's story

Conjestina Achieng's story is one of struggle and triumph. The boxing icon from Siaya County rose to fame in the early 2000s with her impressive boxing skills, winning multiple international titles.

However, her life turned for the worse when she fell ill and started struggling with her mental health, which might have been caused due to the hits received during her boxing years.

She was first admitted to the Mathare Mental hospital and hospitalized for a few weeks. Unfortunately, just after leaving the rehab, she was moved to the village, where her situation worsened.

In 2019, Sonko organized for Conjestina to be airlifted from Siaya to Nairobi for treatment and rehabilitation.

This did not help, as she was again taken back to the village after her treatment, and there was no follow-up.