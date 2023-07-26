The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonko & Kibe's beef gets personal with family dragged in

Lynet Okumu

Sonko and Kibe's drama takes personal turn, with Sonko dragging Kibe's marriage into the mix

From left: Mike Sonko Andrew Kibe & his ex-wife
From left: Mike Sonko Andrew Kibe & his ex-wife

The feud between former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and YouTuber Andrew Kibe has taken a new turn, with Sonko dragging Kibe's ex-wife into the mix.

Recommended articles

The two have been engaged in a back and forth drama on social media, hurling insults at each other and causing quite a stir among their followers.

The fiery exchange between the two personalities has been making waves for the past couple of days.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Sonko in hot water over accusations in Millicent Omanga's alleged video leak

It all started when Andrew Kibe mentioned Mike Sonko in one of his YouTube videos, inviting him to join his live sessions and interact with the audience because now he seemed to have more time.

Kibe's invitation seemed to irk Sonko, who responded promptly, urging Kibe to refrain from mentioning his name and invading his private life.

In a direct message to Kibe, Sonko expressed his frustration over Kibe's alleged attacks on Kenyan celebrities, particularly women.

ADVERTISEMENT
YouTuber Andrew Kibe
YouTuber Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Andrew Kibe fires back at Akothee's lecture, drags Rue Baby into the mess

Sonko cited instances where Kibe targeted individuals like Bahati, Kamene Goro, Millicent Omanga, and Karen Nyamu, questioning the YouTuber's approach and content creation.

"I have heard you. I'm not stupid. Keep off my private life. I am a brand to myself. I don't need to show it off. Stop attacking women. The other day, you were attacking Bahati, a young man trying to earn a living. You attacked Kamene Goro, Millicent Omanga, and Karen Nyamu. What is wrong with you? You are full of gossip," Sonko said in a video.

Sonko emphasized that he values his privacy and considers himself a brand, which doesn't require public display.

ADVERTISEMENT

He condemned Kibe's 'gossip-filled' approach and labeled him a 'nobody,' urging the content creator to respect others.

Mike sonko
Mike sonko Mike sonko Pulse Live Kenya

The former governor even offered employment to Kibe if he was desperate for views.

"Come and attack us while you are in the country. We will deal with you. Behave! If you are desperate for views, come I employ you," Sonko added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the feud continues to escalate, Sonko took the battle to a personal level by mentioning Kibe's marriage.

In a tweet dated July 26, Sonko made a promise to his fans, stating that he will reveal the reason behind Kibe's divorce from his ex-wife.

Andrew Kibe & his ex -wife
Andrew Kibe & his ex -wife Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jalang'o, Kibe confront each other after years of passive-aggressive relationship

Referring to him as 'her,' Sonko accompanied the remarks with photos of Kibe and his ex -wife when they were still together

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mwanaume kuwa shoga ni kitu mbaya sana. Will tell you why this g*y divorced HER wife," he wrote.

Fans are keenly following and eagerly waiting to see how the drama will unfold.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Netizens debate eligibility of Sh90 million cheque from Kenyan lady

Netizens debate eligibility of Sh90 million cheque from Kenyan lady

Sonko & Kibe's beef gets personal with family dragged in

Sonko & Kibe's beef gets personal with family dragged in

Brian Chira left badly injured after violent robbery

Brian Chira left badly injured after violent robbery

Khaleed Abdul: 'Classmates' star turned down Sh1.2M deal on account of his faith

Khaleed Abdul: 'Classmates' star turned down Sh1.2M deal on account of his faith

Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

Wameingiza feelings - Bahati answers DJ Xclusive on remarks regarding Kenyan music

Wameingiza feelings - Bahati answers DJ Xclusive on remarks regarding Kenyan music

Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

He went to Nairobi because we tormented him - Chameleone's mother

He went to Nairobi because we tormented him - Chameleone's mother

From TikTok star to proud father: Bena Wa Malines' opens up about being a dad

From TikTok star to proud father: Bena Wa Malines' opens up about being a dad

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Zuchu, Diamond and Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination