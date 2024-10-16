Special features in Maina Kageni's newly acquired Sh19M BMW X6 2024 edition

Classic 105 radio presenter Maina Kageni has added another luxury car to his impressive collection—a 2024 BMW X6 M Sport.

Known for his passion for high-end vehicles, Maina took to Instagram to share the news, showcasing his latest acquisition.

This purchase is yet another example of his love for premium cars, as he often treats himself to the latest models on the market.

Engine options and performance

The 2024 BMW X6 M Sport is a powerful and stylish SUV, featuring two engine options: a 3.0-litre twin-turbo 6-cylinder and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

With horsepower ranging from 375 to 617, this SUV offers top-tier performance for both city and off-road driving.

Despite its power, it maintains impressive fuel efficiency. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures smooth handling across different terrains, from busy city streets to rough roads.

Inside, the BMW X6 offers a luxurious and comfortable experience, with seating for up to five passengers.

The vehicle provides generous space, ensuring plenty of headroom and legroom for both front and rear occupants.

This spacious interior makes it ideal for long drives or daily commutes, providing comfort for everyone on board.

The SUV is also designed with ample shoulder room, allowing passengers to sit comfortably without feeling cramped.

When it comes to cargo, the X6 offers a sizable amount of storage space, with the option to expand it even further by folding down the rear seats.

This makes it perfect for road trips or carrying larger items, ensuring convenience and versatility.

The car is packed with modern technology and luxury features, including an 8-speed automatic transmission and a high-tech infotainment system, ensuring both a smooth drive and an enjoyable experience for passengers.

Maina Kageni’s penchant for luxury cars is nothing new. In the past, he has been spotted with vehicles like the BMW X6 2016 and 2020 editions.

Reactions from fans

As expected, Maina’s fans took to his Instagram post to share their excitement and admiration.

The comments section was flooded with congratulations, with some fans humorously asking the God of Maina Kageni to trace them.

Maina Kageni’s ability to afford such luxury isn’t surprising given his successful career as one of Kenya’s highest-paid radio presenters.