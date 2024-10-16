The sports category has moved to a new website.

Special features in Maina Kageni's newly acquired Sh19M BMW X6 2024 edition

Amos Robi

Inside, the BMW X6 offers a luxurious and comfortable experience, with seating for up to five passengers.

Maina Kageni with his newly acquired BMW X6 2024 M Sport
Maina Kageni with his newly acquired BMW X6 2024 M Sport
  • The SUV features two engine options and offers top-tier performance for city and off-road driving
  • The interior of the BMW X6 offers luxurious and comfortable seating for up to five passengers with ample space and modern technology
  • Maina Kageni is known for his love of premium cars and often treats himself to the latest models on the market

Classic 105 radio presenter Maina Kageni has added another luxury car to his impressive collection—a 2024 BMW X6 M Sport.

Known for his passion for high-end vehicles, Maina took to Instagram to share the news, showcasing his latest acquisition.

This purchase is yet another example of his love for premium cars, as he often treats himself to the latest models on the market.

The 2024 BMW X6 M Sport is a powerful and stylish SUV, featuring two engine options: a 3.0-litre twin-turbo 6-cylinder and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

With horsepower ranging from 375 to 617, this SUV offers top-tier performance for both city and off-road driving.

Despite its power, it maintains impressive fuel efficiency. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures smooth handling across different terrains, from busy city streets to rough roads.

Maina Kageni's brand new BMW X6
Maina Kageni's brand new BMW X6 Maina Kageni's brand new BMW X6 Pulse Live Kenya
Inside, the BMW X6 offers a luxurious and comfortable experience, with seating for up to five passengers.

The vehicle provides generous space, ensuring plenty of headroom and legroom for both front and rear occupants.

This spacious interior makes it ideal for long drives or daily commutes, providing comfort for everyone on board.

The SUV is also designed with ample shoulder room, allowing passengers to sit comfortably without feeling cramped.

When it comes to cargo, the X6 offers a sizable amount of storage space, with the option to expand it even further by folding down the rear seats.

Maina Kageni's new BMW X6
Maina Kageni's new BMW X6 Maina Kageni's new BMW X6 Pulse Live Kenya

This makes it perfect for road trips or carrying larger items, ensuring convenience and versatility.

The car is packed with modern technology and luxury features, including an 8-speed automatic transmission and a high-tech infotainment system, ensuring both a smooth drive and an enjoyable experience for passengers.

Maina Kageni’s penchant for luxury cars is nothing new. In the past, he has been spotted with vehicles like the BMW X6 2016 and 2020 editions.

As expected, Maina’s fans took to his Instagram post to share their excitement and admiration.

The comments section was flooded with congratulations, with some fans humorously asking the God of Maina Kageni to trace them.

Maina Kageni’s ability to afford such luxury isn’t surprising given his successful career as one of Kenya’s highest-paid radio presenters.

With a longstanding career at Classic 105, he has established himself as a beloved figure in Kenyan media, known for his captivating radio shows and strong connection with his audience.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
