The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maina Kageni shares 2 lavish experiences he enjoyed growing up in Karen

Amos Robi

Maina Kageni has often talked about his opulent upbringing and how he never lacked anything

Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni
Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni

Renowned radio personality Maina Kageni has peeled back the curtain on his opulent upbringing, shedding light on the extravagant lifestyle he has enjoyed since childhood.

Recommended articles

Hailing from Karen, one of Nairobi's upscale neighbourhoods, Kageni shared insights into two lavish experiences that have shaped his life.

As part of a TikTok series titled 'Kijana ya Karen', Kageni opened up about the extraordinary privileges he experienced growing up.

He shared that he had never once boarded a matatu, a common mode of public transportation, throughout his childhood and into his adulthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have never been alive without a car, my dad's car was a Peugeot 504, it was red," Kageni disclosed, hinting at the roots of his deep affinity for cars, which is evident in his extensive collection of high-end vehicles.

Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni
Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jobs that Maina Kageni and other celebrities did before they were famous (Photos)

Kageni also gave a glimpse into his family's luxurious home setup. Residing in a maisonette, the radio presenter revealed that the household boasted not one, but two living rooms, as well as a dedicated TV lounge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This lounge featured a rare luxury in those times – a coloured television.

"We had two living rooms and a TV lounge upstairs. You had to be a member of a movie library and when I was I think 12, I had a big Sony-coloured TV in my room," Kageni reminisced.

Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni
Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Maina Kageni's offer to Kenyans who want to replace him upon retirement this year

ADVERTISEMENT

Kageni's upbringing was made possible, in part, by his mother, who initially worked for the United Nations (U.N) before transitioning to managing her own business ventures and those of her late husband.

In addition to his family background, Kageni emphasised the significant role SK Macharia, the Chairperson of Royal Media Services, played in shaping his life.

He fondly recounted Macharia's influential presence, likening him to a father figure who provided guidance and support.

"Another big influence in my life was S.K Macharia, he basically raised me, he was the father figure that I never had, and his children are my brothers and sisters," Kageni acknowledged.

Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni
Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year

Maina has today built a solid career in radio and is a versatile businessman as well. Currently, he hosts the Classic 105 morning show alongside comedian Churchill also known as Mwalimu King'ang'i.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WATCH: Junior Comedian's emotional message to Brian Chira will touch your soul

WATCH: Junior Comedian's emotional message to Brian Chira will touch your soul

Maina Kageni shares 2 lavish experiences he enjoyed growing up in Karen

Maina Kageni shares 2 lavish experiences he enjoyed growing up in Karen

How a friend's threat forced Betty Kyallo to make a huge cash withdrawal

How a friend's threat forced Betty Kyallo to make a huge cash withdrawal

Sparks fly as Amapiano meets Bongo

Sparks fly as Amapiano meets Bongo

Diana Bahati breaks silence, throws in witty post amidst public backlash

Diana Bahati breaks silence, throws in witty post amidst public backlash

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Those who've been in & out of my life, ahsante - CS Mutua says as he turns 53

Those who've been in & out of my life, ahsante - CS Mutua says as he turns 53

Showrunners promise ‘fairytale weekend’ as Nyege Nyege returns to Jinja City

Showrunners promise ‘fairytale weekend’ as Nyege Nyege returns to Jinja City

Bobi Wine quit anthropology to study MDD at Makerere University

Bobi Wine quit anthropology to study MDD at Makerere University

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Nana Owiti

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news