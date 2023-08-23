Maina Kageni shares 2 lavish experiences he enjoyed growing up in Karen

Hailing from Karen, one of Nairobi's upscale neighbourhoods, Kageni shared insights into two lavish experiences that have shaped his life.

As part of a TikTok series titled 'Kijana ya Karen', Kageni opened up about the extraordinary privileges he experienced growing up.

He shared that he had never once boarded a matatu, a common mode of public transportation, throughout his childhood and into his adulthood.

"I have never been alive without a car, my dad's car was a Peugeot 504, it was red," Kageni disclosed, hinting at the roots of his deep affinity for cars, which is evident in his extensive collection of high-end vehicles.

Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

Maina Kageni shares details of his childhood home

Kageni also gave a glimpse into his family's luxurious home setup. Residing in a maisonette, the radio presenter revealed that the household boasted not one, but two living rooms, as well as a dedicated TV lounge.

This lounge featured a rare luxury in those times – a coloured television.

"We had two living rooms and a TV lounge upstairs. You had to be a member of a movie library and when I was I think 12, I had a big Sony-coloured TV in my room," Kageni reminisced.

Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

Maina Kageni's upbringing

Kageni's upbringing was made possible, in part, by his mother, who initially worked for the United Nations (U.N) before transitioning to managing her own business ventures and those of her late husband.

In addition to his family background, Kageni emphasised the significant role SK Macharia, the Chairperson of Royal Media Services, played in shaping his life.

He fondly recounted Macharia's influential presence, likening him to a father figure who provided guidance and support.

"Another big influence in my life was S.K Macharia, he basically raised me, he was the father figure that I never had, and his children are my brothers and sisters," Kageni acknowledged.

Classic 105 Radio Presenter Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

