Stephen Kasolo acquires new apartment for family days after wedding

Just days after exchanging vows with his long-time partner, Grace, Kasolo has made a significant move by settling into a new apartment.

The singer shared the exciting news with his fans through a captivating video on his YouTube channel, where he expressed his desire for a fresh space that could accommodate his family.

In the video, Kasolo revealed his intentions to create a loving and comfortable home for his wife, Grace, their daughter Shirley, and any potential future children. He highlighted his decision to leave his previous residence and seek out a new place where their family can grow and thrive.

"I am shifting from where I used to live, I want to move to a new place where Mama Shirley and Shirley will live and another child if one comes," Kasolo said.

Stephen Kasolo showing his new apartment Pulse Live Kenya

Taking his fans along on a virtual tour, Kasolo showcased the details of the well-furnished apartment. From the tastefully decorated living room to the cosy bedrooms, every corner of the new abode exuded warmth and style.

The virtual tour allowed fans to experience the journey alongside Kasolo as he shared his excitement about the new home.

Stephen Kasolo unwrapping lights at his new apartment Pulse Live Kenya

Kasolo in a previous interview revealed that he and his wife lived separately for five years despite having a kid together.

"I have been living alone whole this time and couldn't disclose that because I wanted to protect my political interests. We got our child in 2018 when Grace was still in school (college), and because her parents are bishops, we couldn't move in together before marriage" he stated.

How Stephen Kasolo and fiancé's wedding went down

Kasolo on April 15, tied the knot with his long-time love, Grace, in a stunning white wedding ceremony.

The couple's big day was nothing short of spectacular, with every detail carefully planned and executed to perfection.

From the stunning wedding gown worn by the bride to the groom's stylish yellow suit with black details, every aspect of the wedding was visually impressive.

The couple's big day was invite-only, and it was held at Karen, one of Nairobi's most exclusive neighbourhoods.

Pulse Live Kenya

Clips and videos shared online by guests who attended the wedding showcased a vibrant and gorgeous ceremony. The guests were treated to an unforgettable celebration filled with laughter, music, and dance.