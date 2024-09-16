Stephen Letoo sounds alarm after another attack on rural home

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo has expressed concern for his safety following an attack on his rural home in Enooretet.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Letoo revealed that unknown individuals attacked his property in the early hours of the morning, raising serious concerns for the safety of his family and himself.

The journalist is now calling for immediate action to address the growing threats.

A disturbing attack at 2 a.m.

In his post, Letoo shared that the incident occurred around 2 a.m., when unidentified people launched stones at his compound, even throwing some onto the roofs of his house.

According to the journalist, this is not the first time he has been targeted, with previous incidents suggesting a pattern of harassment.

Citizen TV political reporter Stephen Letoo Pulse Live Kenya

Letoo was alarmed by the continuous attacks, describing them as an escalation towards more sinister motives.

"Last night, a group of unknown people attacked my rural home in Enooretet at around 2am. They hurled stones at my compound and threw other stones on top of houses," Letoo wrote.

He further added that the attack was not an isolated event but rather part of a broader scheme, hinting at possible involvement by individuals who want to intimidate him.

Threat to life and family

Letoo, a well-known media personality, took the incident as a serious threat to his family and his own life. He voiced concerns that this could be an attempt to harm him or his loved ones.

"I take this as a serious threat to my family and an attempted murder on me and/or some of my family members," he expressed.

Citizen TV political reporter Stephen Letoo Pulse Live Kenya

According to Letoo, the continuous harassment seems to be a deliberate attempt to intimidate him not only as a person but also as a professional.

A plea for protection

In his post, Letoo directed a strong message to those responsible for orchestrating these attacks, demanding they stop their actions before he exposes them publicly.

"Individuals sending people to attack my home, please stop for the last time before I name and shame you," he warned.

Letoo also appealed to the General Service Unit (GSU) camp near his home, calling on them to enhance security measures.

He urged the authorities to act swiftly to protect not only his family but also the surrounding community.

"I am also calling on the newly established GSU camp not far from my home to wake up and protect my life, that of my family, and neighbours," he implored.

Pulse Live Kenya

Standing firm against future attacks

Concluding his post, Letoo vowed to defend himself and his family from any further attacks. He emphasised that any suspicious activities would be met with strong resistance.