Stephen Letoo weds fiancée Irene in glamorous public wedding in Narok [Video]

The wedding that was open to the public saw crowds fill up the venue, eagerly awaiting the event.

Social media was abuzz with conversations on the public wedding for the award-winning journalist with many congratulating him.

The couple started off by exchanging their vows at Methodist Church in Narok County.

The bridal team stepped out in beautiful outfits with the journalist turning heads in his stylish Nigerian wedding outfit.

The bride had a stylish wedding gown with the bridal team stepping out in golden and maroon outfits foe the wedding.

Donning traditional Maasai cultural attire, hundreds made their way to the venue at the crack of dawn.

Women in colourful shukas hummed wedding songs in a beautiful display of Maasai culture as they awaited the arrival of the groom and his bride.

The festivities will continue late into the day with a lineup of entertainers to thrill those in attendance.

Letoo reportedly made his way to Kilgoris in the company of friends on Friday, April 19 to pay dowry, paving the way for today’s public wedding.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the journalist donning a stylish outfit and boarding a chopper in the company of friends and colleagues, among them Kennedy Muriithi and Swaleh Mdoe.

Reports indicate that the chopper ride was for the dowry ceremony.

The self-declared men's Conference chairman has in the past shared his stand on polygamy, revealing that he supports the same as long as all parties are comfortable and are taken care of in the union.

The journalist revealed in a recent interview that the couple would head to honeymoon separately.

Speculation Is rife that the journalist could be positioning himself strategically for a political seat in 2027 elections.

From an elaborate homecoming to heightened activities on social media, including the publicized wedding, Letoo has been making news on both mainstream and social media.

He emphasized that the essence of a honeymoon is to relax and unwind after the stress of wedding planning, rather than feeling pressured to conceive a child abroad.