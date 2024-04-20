The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Stephen Letoo weds fiancée Irene in glamorous public wedding in Narok [Video]

Charles Ouma

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo exchanged wedding vows with his Fiancée Irene Renoi at the Methodist Church in Narok County with thousands turning up for the glamorous public wedding at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok county

Citizen TV's political reporter Stephen Letoo
Thousands have turned up for celebrated journalist Stephen Letoo’s wedding at Narok’s William Ole Ntimama stadium.

The wedding that was open to the public saw crowds fill up the venue, eagerly awaiting the event.

Social media was abuzz with conversations on the public wedding for the award-winning journalist with many congratulating him.

The couple started off by exchanging their vows at Methodist Church in Narok County.

The bridal team stepped out in beautiful outfits with the journalist turning heads in his stylish Nigerian wedding outfit.

The bride had a stylish wedding gown with the bridal team stepping out in golden and maroon outfits foe the wedding.

Donning traditional Maasai cultural attire, hundreds made their way to the venue at the crack of dawn.

Women in colourful shukas hummed wedding songs in a beautiful display of Maasai culture as they awaited the arrival of the groom and his bride.

Stephen Letoo's public wedding in Narok
The festivities will continue late into the day with a lineup of entertainers to thrill those in attendance.

Letoo reportedly made his way to Kilgoris in the company of friends on Friday, April 19 to pay dowry, paving the way for today’s public wedding.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the journalist donning a stylish outfit and boarding a chopper in the company of friends and colleagues, among them Kennedy Muriithi and Swaleh Mdoe.

Reports indicate that the chopper ride was for the dowry ceremony.

READ: Stephen Letoo explains decision for separate honeymoon destinations with wife

Stephen Letoo's public wedding in Narok
The self-declared men's Conference chairman has in the past shared his stand on polygamy, revealing that he supports the same as long as all parties are comfortable and are taken care of in the union.

The journalist revealed in a recent interview that the couple would head to honeymoon separately.

Speculation Is rife that the journalist could be positioning himself strategically for a political seat in 2027 elections.

From an elaborate homecoming to heightened activities on social media, including the publicized wedding, Letoo has been making news on both mainstream and social media.

He emphasized that the essence of a honeymoon is to relax and unwind after the stress of wedding planning, rather than feeling pressured to conceive a child abroad.

"I told the chief guest wa hiyo siku achague ni wapi anataka kwenda. Mimi' I'll go my own honeymoon na yeye ataenda yake. Honeymoon is supposed to be to shed off the sweat that you've gotten through very rigorous planning. Siyo kwenda kussumbuana kutafuta mtoto abroad," he said.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

